742 Winchester

City Outside. Tranquility Inside. - Eli Whitney is located in the desirable East Rock neighborhood of New Haven – only a few blocks from East Rock Park and the beautiful Pardee Rose Garden. Just a short walk from hiking trails, gourmet grocers, restaurants, and a short commute to Yale University. Our community is conveniently located on the Yale Shuttle. Apartments vary in size ranging from studios, one and two bedroom and include heat and hot water, along with free off-street parking, lots of closet space, laundry facilities, abundant storage areas and a fitness center. Select units have open kitchens and hardwood floors. Enjoy all that New Haven has to offer. Ride your bike to the New Haven Green for the Arts & Ideas Festival or many free summertime concerts. Take in the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display just a short distance away, or check out the Connecticut Folk Festival at the neighboring Edgerton Park. Ask us about our pet policy.
Warm One Bedroom with Plenty of Room on Dwight and Chapel. - Large third floor one-bedroom apartment with renovations throughout. High ceilings, large windows and hardwood floors make you feel right at home! This apartment boasts a great sized bedroom and living room, plus an updated bathroom with marble countertop and an updated kitchen with newer appliances and a dishwasher! If you're looking for an apartment with character and modern amenities, this is the one for you!
3 Bedroom Beautiful Ranch - This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is located on a pretty tree-lined street. Updated Chef's Kitchen features gas cooking, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has a soaking tub with separate shower. hardwood floors throughout, Large dining area with detailed panel moldings. Full partially finished basement, 1 car garage and Central A/C. large corner property. Pet Friendly with approval ( 2 pets max ). Requirements: Maximum occupancy of 5, Credit score of 675 or better, combined income of at least 85K per year. No smoking or vaping, Move in ready!
Completely Renovated 1st Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in great condominium complex "The Greentree". Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. W/W Carpets Thru-Out. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Central A/C and Heat. 2 Reserved Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Pets Allowed. Location. 31...
