742 Winchester

City Outside. Tranquility Inside. - Eli Whitney is located in the desirable East Rock neighborhood of New Haven – only a few blocks from East Rock Park and the beautiful Pardee Rose Garden. Just a short walk from hiking trails, gourmet grocers, restaurants, and a short commute to Yale University. Our community is conveniently located on the Yale Shuttle. Apartments vary in size ranging from studios, one and two bedroom and include heat and hot water, along with free off-street parking, lots of closet space, laundry facilities, abundant storage areas and a fitness center. Select units have open kitchens and hardwood floors. Enjoy all that New Haven has to offer. Ride your bike to the New Haven Green for the Arts & Ideas Festival or many free summertime concerts. Take in the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display just a short distance away, or check out the Connecticut Folk Festival at the neighboring Edgerton Park. Ask us about our pet policy.

