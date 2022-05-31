Afternoon Storms Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week Across South Florida

MIAMI -- Afternoon storms are in the mix for Thursday across South Florida ahead of a tropical disturbance that's set to drop inches of rain Friday and into Saturday. The low-pressure system, while disorganized, is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northeast toward portions of the Florida Keys and the Peninsula.Tropical storm watches/warnings could be issued for these areas later today.Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected in South Florida beginning as soon as early Friday morning and lasting through the day and evening.Squalls of heavy rain will be coupled with gusty winds and even an occasional tornado. Heavy rains can produce flash floods, and rainfall amounts could be anywhere between 6"-8" as a result.Rain is expected to taper off later in the morning Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds to follow. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend nearing 90 degrees.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO