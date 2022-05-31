Afternoon Storms Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week Across South Florida

South Florida is in store for what could be a very wet weekend due to what could be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Thursday and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding to South Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone...
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday features periods of storms with very heavy rain, along with strong and gusty winds as we feel the effects of what’s now Potential Tropical Cyclone # 1. Expect flooding, including significant street flooding, and a flood watch is in effect through Sunday morning. Some storms from this system could be severe, with dangerous lightning, damaging wind gusts, small hail, and even an isolated tornado. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches through Sunday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 80s.
A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. Potential Tropical Cyclone One was located 75 miles northwest of Cozumel, Mexico, and 505 miles southwest of Fort Myers, and was moving north at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The Atlantic hurricane season's first tropical disturbance is expected to become a depression or a tropical storm late this week. The system — the remnants of the former Pacific Hurricane Agatha — is moving north at 6 mph late Thursday night, with peak wind speeds of 35 mph.
Residents in the Florida Keys are on guard for the potential of heavy rain and flooding that could come with the impending impact from Potential Tropical Cyclone One. No evacuations have been ordered and no closures have taken place at this time. Overnight camping at state parks is closed through Saturday and officials have asked drivers to stay off the road.
South Florida airports are seeing a growing number of flights being delayed and canceled due to the impending impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Miami International Airport is reporting 47 cancellations and 133 delays as of Friday morning. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is reporting 14 cancellations and 18 delays. More...
MIAMI -- Afternoon storms are in the mix for Thursday across South Florida ahead of a tropical disturbance that's set to drop inches of rain Friday and into Saturday. The low-pressure system, while disorganized, is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northeast toward portions of the Florida Keys and the Peninsula.Tropical storm watches/warnings could be issued for these areas later today.Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected in South Florida beginning as soon as early Friday morning and lasting through the day and evening.Squalls of heavy rain will be coupled with gusty winds and even an occasional tornado. Heavy rains can produce flash floods, and rainfall amounts could be anywhere between 6"-8" as a result.Rain is expected to taper off later in the morning Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds to follow. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend nearing 90 degrees.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical weather system bearing down on Florida will bring rain to Central Florida, although some areas will be affected much more than others. Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for Brevard and Osceola counties as the system, which is expected to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season, later in the day.
South Florida woke up to a tropical storm warning as a rain-producing mess about 420 miles southwest of Fort Myers promised to turn into the season’s first named system, Alex, on Friday. As a result of the pending decline in conditions for South Florida, event planners started to hit...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your umbrella. We will have a wet afternoon in Central Florida. There is a 50% chance of rain and storms. A few showers will pop up along the coast this morning. >>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<. Other areas will start to get rain around...
ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
It's officially the first day of hurricane season, and the tropics have certainly gotten the memo. Not only have authorities issued multiple flood advisories for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the past week, but the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter yesterday that a "large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop" in the Gulf of Mexico, and that South Florida can expect to feel some of its effects by the end of the week. Forecasters give it a 70 percent chance of developing, with South Florida already in its expected path.
Jacksonville, Fl — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be another active six months. 104.5 WOKV and Action News Jax are committed to keeping NE Florida informed and safe before, during, and after any storm that threatens. St. Johns County emergency management director Joe Giammanco says he’s...
Hurricane season officially starts on June 1, but it’s never too early to prepare. As a matter of fact, meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center are already issuing daily reports about tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean amid a seven-year streak of pre-season storms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
All South Florida counties, except for Okeechobee, are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Agatha made landfall on Monday afternoon in Mexico. The storm has fallen apart, but the rain with it will move into the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean over the next few days. The remnants of Agatha may try to re-form near Cuba later this...
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The first hurricane of the season formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns as a major storm. Local 10 Meteorologist Luke Dorris said he is keeping...
TAMPA, Fla. - With the Atlantic hurricane season at Florida's doorstep, a new survey revealed that while more Sunshine State residents are growing concerned about this year's season, there is still a large number of those who do not have an emergency plan, according to AAA. The survey conducted by...
If you've recently moved to the South Florida area and want to know about gardening in the (sub) tropics, now is the time, and the place is Mounts Botanical Garden. Presented by Mounts Botanical Garden docent, holistic landscape designer and UF/IFAS Florida Friendly Landscape Award winner Nada Vergili, the "Newcomer's Guide to Gardening in South Florida" can help get you up to speed.
Comments / 0