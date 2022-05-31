31 Stuart Ave Apt 16

3 Bedroom Beautiful Ranch - This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is located on a pretty tree-lined street. Updated Chef's Kitchen features gas cooking, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has a soaking tub with separate shower. hardwood floors throughout, Large dining area with detailed panel moldings. Full partially finished basement, 1 car garage and Central A/C. large corner property. Pet Friendly with approval ( 2 pets max ). Requirements: Maximum occupancy of 5, Credit score of 675 or better, combined income of at least 85K per year. No smoking or vaping, Move in ready!
City Outside. Tranquility Inside. - Eli Whitney is located in the desirable East Rock neighborhood of New Haven – only a few blocks from East Rock Park and the beautiful Pardee Rose Garden. Just a short walk from hiking trails, gourmet grocers, restaurants, and a short commute to Yale University. Our community is conveniently located on the Yale Shuttle. Apartments vary in size ranging from studios, one and two bedroom and include heat and hot water, along with free off-street parking, lots of closet space, laundry facilities, abundant storage areas and a fitness center. Select units have open kitchens and hardwood floors. Enjoy all that New Haven has to offer. Ride your bike to the New Haven Green for the Arts & Ideas Festival or many free summertime concerts. Take in the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display just a short distance away, or check out the Connecticut Folk Festival at the neighboring Edgerton Park. Ask us about our pet policy.
Bright 3 Bedroom, Close Walk to Yale Campus - Open concept 3-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment located steps from Broadway and all it has to offer! Live less than 3 blocks from Yale's Law School, School of Architecture, Art School, coffee shops, stores, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and so much more!. This apartment...
STAMFORD — Mayor Caroline Simmons and her husband, former Republican state Sen. Art Linares, have bought a house in Shippan for $2.25 million. Simmons and Linares previously had a home in the Turn of River-Newfield area, within the district Simmons represented as a member of the state House. They bought their house there for $885,000 in 2018 and recently sold it for about $1.2 million.
DANBURY — CityCenter’s Danbury Street Festival will be back Saturday, bringing live music, food, shopping and activities for families to the heart of downtown. The free event on Main Street, between White Street and West Street will run from noon to 6 p.m., followed immediately by a concert on the CityCenter Green, which goes until 10 p.m.
NYU Langone and the Long Island Community Hospital confirmed plans to fill the approximately 55,000-square-foot structure at 199 East Main Street in Patchogue, formerly Burlington Coat Factory. The facility will be made into an ambulatory surgical center with physician offices, though the sale of the property has not yet been finalized.
NORWALK — City residents will get their first chance later this week to weigh in on plans to build a massive new apartment complex just north of the Merritt Parkway. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday for a proposed 1,300-unit mixed-use residential development.
A Connecticut pizzeria has closed its doors after more than two decades in business. The owners of Bonesse Apizza in North Haven announced in a Facebook post that Saturday, May 14, was the pizzeria's last day of business. The restaurant was located at 36 Middletown Ave. In the announcement, the...
Milford is deploying new beach management protocols in response to overcrowding and unruly behavior at Walnut Beach. Effective immediately, additional parking restrictions will be in place for the Walnut Beach lot(s), a strengthened infrastructure around the beach perimeter (limiting the entrances to ensure better, safer monitoring for users arriving/exiting) will be installed, and new personnel assignments will be employed.
Days after multiple fights broke out at Walnut Beach in Milford, some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said Wednesday. In response to what city officials called “overcrowding...
Brenda Harris fought for safer, higher-quality homes throughout her 50 years living in the once-dilapidated housing complex known as Farnam Courts. On Tuesday, she helped unveil the results of her advocacy: about 200 gleaming new townhouse-style apartments and community spaces in the second phase of a complex reborn as “Mill River Crossing.”
May 29—NORWALK — By the fall, retail buildings and multi-family homes in the city may be required to post signs detailing the type of structure to aid firefighters if a blaze breaks out. The Common Council’s Ordinance Committee has moved forward with plans to require mixed-use, apartment or...
Three years ago, Saye Konah saw an opportunity to fulfill a decades-long dream — opening a restaurant in New Rochelle that would feature a modern fusion menu of West African, Caribbean and American barbecue dishes — only to see his hopes dashed in a bad investment. Konah “invested...
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
The Devon Bridge that was stuck open on Wednesday morning has been fixed and Route 1 has reopened. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 1 was closed in both directions at the Devon Bridge. It was right at the Milford and Stratford town line over the Housatonic River. The...
We only have one chance to make a first impression, and sometimes that means calling upon the best dentist in Westchester County to make your smile reflect your sparkling personality! If you don’t already get your dental care from a cosmetic dentist in the area, finding the best DDS to handle your root canals, veneers, and dental implants can be intimidating.
Sinking your teeth into a fresh-picked beautiful, red, juicy strawberry is synonymous with the start of summer! There are two farms where you can PYO strawberries that are a short(ish) drive from Ridgefield. Jones Family Farm in Shelton (about 45 minutes from Ridgefield) The strawberry season begins Thursday, June 2....
Four men from the Bronx have been arrested in New Rochelle for stealing a car in Connecticut. County police say the men stole the car in Bridgeport and were tracked to the Intermodal Transportation Center parking garage on North Avenue. When searching the car, officers say they found numerous stolen...
Comments / 0