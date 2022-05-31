ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

31 Stuart Ave Apt 16

Scribe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompletely Renovated 1st Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in great condominium complex "The Greentree"....

www.thescribeonline.com

Scribe

39 Ellen Place

3 Bedroom Beautiful Ranch - This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is located on a pretty tree-lined street. Updated Chef's Kitchen features gas cooking, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has a soaking tub with separate shower. hardwood floors throughout, Large dining area with detailed panel moldings. Full partially finished basement, 1 car garage and Central A/C. large corner property. Pet Friendly with approval ( 2 pets max ). Requirements: Maximum occupancy of 5, Credit score of 675 or better, combined income of at least 85K per year. No smoking or vaping, Move in ready!
KINGS PARK, NY
Scribe

750 Whitney Avenue

City Outside. Tranquility Inside. - Eli Whitney is located in the desirable East Rock neighborhood of New Haven – only a few blocks from East Rock Park and the beautiful Pardee Rose Garden. Just a short walk from hiking trails, gourmet grocers, restaurants, and a short commute to Yale University. Our community is conveniently located on the Yale Shuttle. Apartments vary in size ranging from studios, one and two bedroom and include heat and hot water, along with free off-street parking, lots of closet space, laundry facilities, abundant storage areas and a fitness center. Select units have open kitchens and hardwood floors. Enjoy all that New Haven has to offer. Ride your bike to the New Haven Green for the Arts & Ideas Festival or many free summertime concerts. Take in the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display just a short distance away, or check out the Connecticut Folk Festival at the neighboring Edgerton Park. Ask us about our pet policy.
Scribe

133 Howe Street

-Walk to Broadway, shopping, theaters, cafes and restaurants. - Near Yale schools of Art, Architecture, Drama, Payne Whitney Gym, and Yale Hospital. - Pets okay for a $25 monthly fee. Location. 133 Howe Street, New Haven, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1775. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/02/2022. Listing ID. 77910171Source.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

260 Dwight Street

Bright 3 Bedroom, Close Walk to Yale Campus - Open concept 3-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment located steps from Broadway and all it has to offer! Live less than 3 blocks from Yale's Law School, School of Architecture, Art School, coffee shops, stores, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and so much more!. This apartment...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, husband buy Shippan home for $2.25M

STAMFORD — Mayor Caroline Simmons and her husband, former Republican state Sen. Art Linares, have bought a house in Shippan for $2.25 million. Simmons and Linares previously had a home in the Turn of River-Newfield area, within the district Simmons represented as a member of the state House. They bought their house there for $885,000 in 2018 and recently sold it for about $1.2 million.
longislandadvance.net

BREAKING: Burlington building to be purchased for medical facility

NYU Langone and the Long Island Community Hospital confirmed plans to fill the approximately 55,000-square-foot structure at 199 East Main Street in Patchogue, formerly Burlington Coat Factory. The facility will be made into an ambulatory surgical center with physician offices, though the sale of the property has not yet been finalized.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Register Citizen

Norwalk to hold first public hearing on 1,300-unit apartment complex

NORWALK — City residents will get their first chance later this week to weigh in on plans to build a massive new apartment complex just north of the Merritt Parkway. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday for a proposed 1,300-unit mixed-use residential development.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Walnut Beach New Protocols Include Parking Restrictions

Milford is deploying new beach management protocols in response to overcrowding and unruly behavior at Walnut Beach. Effective immediately, additional parking restrictions will be in place for the Walnut Beach lot(s), a strengthened infrastructure around the beach perimeter (limiting the entrances to ensure better, safer monitoring for users arriving/exiting) will be installed, and new personnel assignments will be employed.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Making Changes at Walnut Beach After Large Fights

Days after multiple fights broke out at Walnut Beach in Milford, some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said Wednesday. In response to what city officials called “overcrowding...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Tenant Leader’s Work Pays Off

Brenda Harris fought for safer, higher-quality homes throughout her 50 years living in the once-dilapidated housing complex known as Farnam Courts. On Tuesday, she helped unveil the results of her advocacy: about 200 gleaming new townhouse-style apartments and community spaces in the second phase of a complex reborn as ​“Mill River Crossing.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Eyewitness News

Pedal Cruise Party Boat offers fun on CT shoreline

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Devon Bridge Fixed, Route 1 Reopens in Milford

The Devon Bridge that was stuck open on Wednesday morning has been fixed and Route 1 has reopened. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 1 was closed in both directions at the Devon Bridge. It was right at the Milford and Stratford town line over the Housatonic River. The...
MILFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

Best Cosmetic Dentists In Westchester County

We only have one chance to make a first impression, and sometimes that means calling upon the best dentist in Westchester County to make your smile reflect your sparkling personality! If you don’t already get your dental care from a cosmetic dentist in the area, finding the best DDS to handle your root canals, veneers, and dental implants can be intimidating.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

