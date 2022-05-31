ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing at ‘drag racing disturbance’ is one of two Memorial Day homicides, CMPD says

By Mark Price
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Two people were fatally shot on Memorial Day in Charlotte, including one who died as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were responding to a “drag racing disturbance” on Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

Both incidents occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight Monday, May 30, CMPD said in a news release.

At 11:41 p.m., CMPD officers were sent to the 5000 block of Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road in response to “a drag racing disturbance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIIhx_0fvWITwy00
This is the area where CMPD responded to calls about “a drag racing disturbance” in the 5000 block of Central Avenue. Street View image from Aug. 2021. © 2022 Google

“While officers were on scene of the disturbance call, shots were fired at a location across the street from where the officers were located,” CMPD said.

“There was a mass flight of vehicles from the area. ... The officers immediately responded to where they had heard the shots being fired and located an adult male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

The gunshot victim died at the scene, police said.

CMPD identified the victim as Donald Scott Taylor, 21.

Two people were arrested early Tuesday after warrants were issued.

Kedar Jahari Rogers, 22, was charged with first-degree murder, according to Mecklenburg County jail records. Ibn Reid, 29, was charged with being an accessory after murder, CMPD said. Both men are in custody of the Sheriff’s Office.

The other homicide occurred around 11 p.m. Monday at an apartment community in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle. The area is near the intersection of East Arrowood and Nations Ford roads in southwest Charlotte, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” CMPD said.

“Officers began life saving measures with members of the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic taking over those measures.”

Demarcus Allen, 33, was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

It’s the second fatal shooting in a month at the apartment community.

Maurice Paige Jr., 29, was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle on May 8, police said.

On May 17, a 9-year-old child and two other people were injured at the apartment complex. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic said at the time.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is seeking tips in the two cases at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous information can be offered by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

911 call leads to 1 dead, 2 wounded and 6-mile pursuit through Charlotte, CMPD says

Man found fatally shot near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte, CMPD reports

Body found in west Charlotte subdivision, prompting homicide investigation, CMPD says

