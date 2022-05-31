Florida NFL Player Charged with DUI. Released on Just $500 Bail. Florida Mugshot

Florida State News

A Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested early Monday after police officers observed his vehicle weaving in and out of lane markers, according to police.

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Travis Jonsen, 25, appeared to be intoxicated and refused to provide a breath sample to the police. He was charged with driving under the influence.

Florida Father Stabs Daughter During Fight

Jonsen has not actually appeared in an NFL game but has spent the past the last two seasons with the Buccaneers.

Florida Toddler Dies of Neglect-Parents Arrested

Jonsen was released from jail a short time late Monday after posting a mere $500 bond, according to court records.

Paid NOT to play. What do you think about a "celebrity" getting a $500 bond on a DUI?

Tell us what you think.