Florida NFL Player Charged with DUI. Released on Just $500 Bail.

 3 days ago

A Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested early Monday after police officers observed his vehicle weaving in and out of lane markers, according to police.

Travis Jonsen, 25, appeared to be intoxicated and refused to provide a breath sample to the police. He was charged with driving under the influence.

Jonsen has not actually appeared in an NFL game but has spent the past the last two seasons with the Buccaneers.

Jonsen was released from jail a short time late Monday after posting a mere $500 bond, according to court records.

Paid NOT to play. What do you think about a "celebrity" getting a $500 bond on a DUI?

Tell us what you think.

Comments / 69

Damian G
3d ago

Should have used an Uber that simple! But if it’s a first time dwi stop it’s ok but if it’s an even weekend thing!? Behind bars for awhile no questions asked.

Reply
7
George
3d ago

The Felony League is still alive and working. Wonder if he knows the palosi’s???

Reply(13)
17
James Coates
2d ago

the bail was appropriate for the charge. He will still have fines, DUI Classes and SR-22 insurance for a period of time. Alamo I'm sure he will get fine by the NFL as well

Reply(2)
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
