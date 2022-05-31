ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Most Expensive Home on Alabama’s Lay Lake is a Complete Masterpiece

By Mary K
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a moment to enjoy the beautiful views of Lay Lake in Alabama with this enormous home. It’s situated on 8.6 acres with...

953thebear.com

Comments / 5

Related
95.3 The Bear

Monster On The Choctawhatchee Coming Through Alabama & Georgia

William Roy McAnelly Jr. captured amazing photos of this prehistoric monster on the Choctawhatchee River. -The Choctawhatchee River is 430 miles in length. -The Choctawhatchee River Runs through Alabama, Georgia, And Florida. -The Choctawhatchee River is known for fishing, boating, and family outings. William Roy McAnelly Jr. Captured these incredible...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama’s Most Affordable Places to Live

It seems like everything is becoming far more costly. Gas, rent, food, medicine, just everything has gone up. So many folks are looking to cut expenses. I’m one of those folks. Even with the rise in cost, some cities in Alabama are super affordable to live in. According to...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
thetoptours.com

10 Best Lakes in Georgia (2022)

Are you a water enthusiast? Wondering if you can find Lakes in Georgia, USA? Oh, well, you can, and quite a lot of them. Georgia is a beautiful state located in the Southern part of the USA. It is known for its majestic landscapes and mesmerizing lakes and reservoirs. Anyone residing here or visiting here can dream of relaxing on a scenic lakeside shore, listening to the serene sound of water. The majority of Georgian lakes are artificial and created due to the making of dams. However, there are a few natural ones as well that are known for their pristine beauty and unique history.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Alabama NewsCenter

Three amazing scenic drives to take in Alabama

The open road: a temptress that calls to every soul eager to explore. In Alabama, few things top a spring drive through the countryside. Dense forest highways spill into a coastline of creamy white sands. When the moment calls and the horizon beckons, adventure can be found on one of these scenic routes in the Yellowhammer State.
Catfish 100.1

Which West Alabama Restaurants Have “Roaches”?

I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. One positive for the restaurant industry of West Alabama, only a few places made the list this spring. So, that's a good thing. The recent Spring 2022 health department ratings/scores mention several establishments I have frequented in West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheeler Lake#Housing List#Ray Poynor Properties
WSFA

Project breaths new life into old Air Force base in Alabama

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former U.S. Air Force base in west Alabama will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote Traffic Tower Air Traffic Control Center, or RTC, the Selma Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta,...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy