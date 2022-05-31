ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

Brief Severe Thunderstorm Warning Impacts Southeast Marion County

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of storms produced a brief warning as it moved through the area early this morning. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

iheart.com

Six Iowa Counties In Disaster Proclamation Due To Recent Storms

(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Sky8 shows storm damage in Hamilton County

KAMRAR, Iowa — A sudden burst of wind Monday night flattened farm buildings and damaged properties in Hamilton County, with debris getting thrown up to a mile from where it started. The storm damage does not appear to be connected to a tornado, but the mess it left behind...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Roads Department Affected by Increase in Costs

The Marion County Roads Department is into its spring and summer season. Counties around the state have seen the increase in prices of materials and fuel affect their work. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the issue. “The rise in gas prices has not affected us...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Lane Closure on S45 to Start Monday

Marion County Roads Department has announced that S45 will be one lane beginning on Monday, June 6 from G76 to the Lucas County Line. Work will go from the North to the South with work zones being one mile or less with temporary traffic signals directing traffic, and temporary rumble strips being used. The work is expected to take 4-8 weeks, weather permitting.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
kniakrls.com

Primary Elections to Be Held June 7

The primary elections for Federal, State, and County offices will be held Tuesday, June 7 with polls opening at 7:00 am and closing at 8:00 pm. During the pandemic, Marion County consolidated its polling locations. In the June 7 elections, Marion County will utilize all seventeen of its polling locations. For voters in Franklin Township, the polling location has been moved to the Melcher-Dallas Community Center at 112 N. Main Street in Melcher-Dallas. All voters will need to provide an approved form of identification at their polling location before receiving or casting their ballot. If you are unable to provide an approved form of identification at the polling site, you can have your identity or residence attested by another registered voter, prove your identity and residence with an Election Day Registration Document, or you can cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity and residence at the Marion County Auditor’s Office by Monday, June 13 at 12:00pm.
MARION COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Creston Driver Killed In I-35 Accident In Clarke County

A Creston driver died following an Interstate 35 accident Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol reports 33 year old Tyrell Miller of Creston was driving a car erratically at the 31 mile marker in Clark County Tuesday and went off the roadway. The care eventually crossed over the lanes of the highway and rolled several times. It hit several trees. The driver was partially thrown from the vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
iheart.com

Drivers Reminded Of 86th Street Closure In Clive

(Clive, IA) -- Police in Clive are reminding drivers about the closure at the 86th Street railroad crossing. North and south traffic is blocked at NW 86th at University and Swanson Boulevards. There is limited access to local businesses. Drivers are encouraged to use 73rd Street or NW 100th while work continues thru mid-June. Police are reminding drivers not to try and slip thru the barricades or look thru shortcuts.
CLIVE, IA
kniakrls.com

The City Of Knoxville to Hold City Wide Clean up

The City of Knoxville will hold its city-wide cleanup from September 12-17. Residents will be able to put items at their curb to be picked up. The sanitation trucks will make one pass through town. Items will need to be set out by 7 am on September 12. If you have any questions about what items are acceptable, contact Midwest Sanitation..
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week

There were 180 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday, a sizeable increase over the past week despite fewer new confirmed cases reported by state health officials. That number was a 29% increase from a week ago, when 139 were hospitalized, according to the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Jeffrey Todd Jorgensen

A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey Todd Jorgensen (Jorgy), age 54, will be held on Sunday, June 19th from 1pm-5pm at Baratta’s Forte Banquet & Conference Center, 615 3rd St Des Moines, IA, 50309. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the family at the Celebration of Life or be mailed to Tracy Golwitzer at 35957 River Woods Drive Booneville IA 50038. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa State Patrol, Ankeny Police Department respond to multi-vehicle crash

ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and Ankeny Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Wednesday that temporarily closed both sides of the interstate. Southbound and northbound lanes are now open after being closed earlier in the day, but NE 36th St. eastbound is still closed. There is a detour in place, but Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol said authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.
ANKENY, IA

