Brief Severe Thunderstorm Warning Impacts Southeast Marion County

The primary elections for Federal, State, and County offices will be held Tuesday, June 7 with polls opening at 7:00 am and closing at 8:00 pm. During the pandemic, Marion County consolidated its polling locations. In the June 7 elections, Marion County will utilize all seventeen of its polling locations. For voters in Franklin Township, the polling location has been moved to the Melcher-Dallas Community Center at 112 N. Main Street in Melcher-Dallas. All voters will need to provide an approved form of identification at their polling location before receiving or casting their ballot. If you are unable to provide an approved form of identification at the polling site, you can have your identity or residence attested by another registered voter, prove your identity and residence with an Election Day Registration Document, or you can cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity and residence at the Marion County Auditor’s Office by Monday, June 13 at 12:00pm.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO