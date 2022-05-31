Dad and Baby Killed in Mysterious North Carolina Drive-By Shooting Facebook

In North Carolina, a shooting has claimed the lives of a Dad and his 4-month-old son.

Officers responded to a home and discovered Darion McClendon, 25, and Da'mari McClendon, 4, dead at the scene.

Irate Customer Stabs Teenage Jimmy John's Worker in North Carolina

Dad and Baby Killed in Mysterious North Carolina Drive-By Shooting google maps

Tainted Ice Cream Sold in North Carolina Poses Serious Health Risk

Monday morning, bullet holes could still be seen inside a house and some of the cars parked in front.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting. There have been no arrests.

North Carolina Bus Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving and Hitting Construction Worker

A 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were inside the house when the gunfire erupted.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been promised by police for information that leads to an arrest.