OminoDay in the Park began in 2007 in loving memory of Andrew “DJ Domino” Ele. DJ Domino was a youth advocate, community activist and a budding pillar in the community. He was an inspiration to many and strived to create spaces for people to gather, share positivity and heal through music. Over the years, OminoDay has grown to provide a cultural, artistic haven for families and communities of the southeast neighborhoods in San Francisco. Today, OminoDay celebrates arts, culture and community of southeast San Francisco neighborhoods and is one of the only home-grown, community-led music festivals in the area.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO