The Most Expensive Home on Alabama’s Lay Lake is a Complete Masterpiece

Summer may turn a wildflower hike into a sauna, but there are plenty of creeks, caves, swimming holes and natural phenomena to make working up a sweat worthwhile. Alabama’s famed hydrangeas are in full bloom in every variety from climbing to giant foot-long blooms. Creature features include the largest emergence of bats east of the Mississippi and a glowworm seen only here and Down Under. Alabama is a natural paradise, ranked fourth in biodiversity in the U.S. Much of this diversity is due to the state’s five geologic regions. Alabama is a special place for the explorer willing to seek her charms. Here are 10 nature experiences to add to your list this summer.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO