Alabama State

The Most Expensive Home on Alabama’s Lay Lake is a Complete Masterpiece

By Mary K
 4 days ago
Take a moment to enjoy the beautiful views of Lay Lake in Alabama with this enormous home. It’s situated on 8.6 acres with...

Alabama NewsCenter

10 nature experiences to have in Alabama this summer

Summer may turn a wildflower hike into a sauna, but there are plenty of creeks, caves, swimming holes and natural phenomena to make working up a sweat worthwhile. Alabama’s famed hydrangeas are in full bloom in every variety from climbing to giant foot-long blooms. Creature features include the largest emergence of bats east of the Mississippi and a glowworm seen only here and Down Under. Alabama is a natural paradise, ranked fourth in biodiversity in the U.S. Much of this diversity is due to the state’s five geologic regions. Alabama is a special place for the explorer willing to seek her charms. Here are 10 nature experiences to add to your list this summer.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Alabama Barn Quilt Trail

When Dale Robinson is home, his car isn't parked in his garage. Instead, it's on the driveway. That's because his garage is more of a workshop than anything else. It serves as the starting point of the journey for each and every Alabama barn quilt square. They're large squares, just...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Monster On The Choctawhatchee Coming Through Alabama & Georgia

William Roy McAnelly Jr. captured amazing photos of this prehistoric monster on the Choctawhatchee River. -The Choctawhatchee River is 430 miles in length. -The Choctawhatchee River Runs through Alabama, Georgia, And Florida. -The Choctawhatchee River is known for fishing, boating, and family outings. William Roy McAnelly Jr. Captured these incredible...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Reserve your spot for the Sportsman Lake Summer Yard Sale

CULLMAN, Ala. – Sportsman Lake Park will be hosting their Summer Yard Sale on Saturday, June 18. Gates will be opening at 7:00 a.m. with great deals available from vendors throughout the large park. The yard sale will close at 3:00 p.m. Admission to the park will be free. Vendors interested in staking their claim in a spot for the yard sale will need to appear in person at the park on Tuesday, June 7 at 7:00 a.m., where vendors will pick their spot for the grassy areas and take the flag from that location to the concession stand to pay. For those...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Snead’s Farmhouse helping injured ducks around central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A farm in Cullman needs your help saving injured ducks from Sportsman Lake. Judy Snead didn’t think life could get any busier running her petting zoo, Snead’s Farmhouse. Then she started helping injured ducks. “I went from not having a full time job, to...
CULLMAN, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Don’t be fooled by the name –

A classic movie line comes to mind when massive Franklin County gates swing open, revealing 85 acres of prehistoric beauty: “Welcome to Jurassic Park.” But it is not Jurassic Park. It is real and like nothing else in Alabama. Welcome to Dismals Canyon. With the exception of designated...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s Most Affordable Places to Live

It seems like everything is becoming far more costly. Gas, rent, food, medicine, just everything has gone up. So many folks are looking to cut expenses. I’m one of those folks. Even with the rise in cost, some cities in Alabama are super affordable to live in. According to...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Shelby County neighborhood finally rebuilding after 2021 tornado

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — The loud noises that come with construction are very much welcomed in one Shelby County neighborhood. Fifteen months aftera tornado tore through the area, residents of the Eagle Point are ecstatic to see their homes being rebuilt. Only on WVTM 13, Rick Karle visited the neighborhood and spoke with one couple who said the construction makes them feel as if they're celebrating Christmas in June. Hear more in the video above.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter – New program director aims to turn Alabama’s Sloss Metal Arts into nationally known center for artists

When Lindsey Christina walks the grounds at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, she often finds “little pieces of art” that have escaped notice or simply been forgotten. “I find things in sheds, in closets, under the viaduct,” she said. “I found an old rusty coin in the gravel on the road the other day, and it was a cool discovery. There are little things that artists have left, and I want to find out where it all came from.”
ALABAMA STATE
