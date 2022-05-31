ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Officials Seek Commercial Truck Access Solutions in Berwick

By Tory Gates
whlm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns about the use of residential streets by commercial haulers in Berwick have not resulted in any changes....

www.whlm.com

Comments / 2

Related
wkok.com

PennDOT Will Open Part of CSVT Highway to Bikers, Walkers

NORTHUMBERLAND —The public has an opportunity to get an up-close view of a section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. PennDOT has released details on the walking and biking event. They say it will take place June 25 from 10:00 until 3:00 pm. Pedestrians and bike riders will be able to ride from Point Township, Northumberland County to the end of the bridge in Union County.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Federal funding brings dental van to Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— For the first time in a decade, congress is providing federal dollars directly to community projects across the nation. Visiting the dentist can be scary to some kids, but Star Community Health’s dental program takes the fear out of the mix with its fleet of dental vans. “Being able to be […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Vehicles flooded in Scranton road

Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berwick#Signage#Pennsylvania#Solution#Wise Foods#Traffic
Times News

New company leasing NEMF truck terminal

A Mahoning Township trucking terminal that has sat vacant since New England Motor Freight ceased operations in 2019 is about to roar back to life. Estes Express, a privately owned American freight transportation provider based in Virginia, plans to lease the property at 457 Mahoning Drive E. and begin operating out of it on July 11.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Unlawfully Exchanging $1.8 Million in Federal Nutrition Assistance Benefits for Cash

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jimmy Tran, age 41, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 1, 2022, to 24 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo for the unauthorized use, acquisition, and possession of benefits of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
HARRISBURG, PA
Times News

Hospital plans to open next week upon receipt of license

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon expects to open sometime next week upon the receipt of its license. Terry Purcell, president of Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Northwest Region, said the opening of the $80 million, 100,578-square-foot hospital along Route 443 in Mahoning Township is contingent on Pennsylvania Department of Health approval.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Gasoline reaching over $5 in Pennsylvania

JESSUP, Pa. — Day by day, we're seeing more record-high gas prices. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is up to $4.76, but some stations in our area are well over $5 a gallon, fueling frustrations at the pump. It's a frightening sight for...
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Section of I-80 eastbound closed in Luzerne County

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-80 eastbound that has closed both lanes between mile marker 262 and mile marker 268. PennDOT anticipates the highway to reopen around 12:00 p.m. For the latest information on roadway and traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton crews rescued two cars submerged in water

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters had to rescue two separate cars that got stuck in the same spot trying to drive through water that was too high, Wednesday night. According to NEPA Fire Photography, first responders said they had over a dozen calls come through Wednesday evening into the night as residents reported, […]
Newswatch 16

Walking trail in Pottsville gets makeover

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As spring moves toward summer, it's a good time to take advantage of walking trails. County officials joined Schuylkill River Greenways for the groundbreaking of their newest trail project in Pottsville. The non-profit is dedicated to completing the Schuylkill River Trail; improving recreational areas from Philadelphia...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Masks reinstated for Monroe County buildings

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's been a look of confusion on the faces of people entering the Monroe County Courthouse this week. Sheriff's deputies are telling visitors that masks are again required inside the building. "I've gotten used to not wearing it," said Cynthia Crowner of Stroudsburg. But it's not...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

West End Fireman’s Festival gets underway

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
GILBERT, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known. Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented. “I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said. Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night. “I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I’m just telling him...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WGAL

Residential building catches fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch confirms that fire crews were dispatched to a working residential fire in York County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a home on the 900 block of Jackson Square Road in Jackson Township at around 9 p.m. Additional information regarding injuries...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy