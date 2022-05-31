Royals Announce Education Day Game for 2022-23 Season

Jessie Shiffler, President of Wild Ones of Southeastern PA chapter, will present a program about Native Plants in the Landscape on Monday, June 6 at 6 PM at the Wyomissing Public Library. Ms. Shifler will discuss the importance of, and ways to, reduce turfgrass lawns and plant native plants to increase ecosystem function for all flora and fauna, including pollinators. She will also talk about the actionable steps we can take to increase biodiversity, beautify properties, improve forage and bring life to our yards.

