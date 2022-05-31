ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Royals Announce Education Day Game for 2022-23 Season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reading Royals have announced that schools and students will be welcomed back to experience hockey in an educational setting at the team’s third annual Education Day Game, when Reading hosts the Worcester Railers on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at...

IN THIS ARTICLE
