Columbia, PA

Excavation Phase in Route 339 Project Begins

By Tory Gates
whlm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widening project along Route 339 between Columbia and Luzerne Counties continues...

www.whlm.com

whlm.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Berwick YMCA

Ground was broken Thursday in Berwick for the new YMCA. The project was held up due to the pandemic, and that also put a damper on fundraising efforts. Nearly all funds are in hand for the estimated $5.5-million project; the new “Y” will include a new gym and wellness center, plus additional parking. Construction is set to begin in September.
BERWICK, PA
WGAL

Residential building catches fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch confirms that fire crews were dispatched to a working residential fire in York County on Tuesday night. The fire broke out at a home on the 900 block of Jackson Square Road in Jackson Township at around 9 p.m. Additional information regarding injuries...
YORK COUNTY, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Columbia, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Columbia, PA
Government
Luzerne, PA
Government
Daily Voice

Injuries At Amish Farm Torn-Up When Three Tornadoes Touched Down In PA: NWS

Multiple people were hurt at an Amish farm by one of three tornadoes that touched down and did some serious damage in central Pennsylvania on Friday, May 27, authorities say. In less than one minute the first tornado touched down and destroyed a pole barn, moved a “very heavy farming auger” approximately 100 yards, lifted the roof off of an outbuilding, destroyed a pole barn, and forced an outdoor shed off of its foundation when it touched down on Hartzok Road in Franklin County at 11:45 a.m., according to a release by the National Weather Service.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Dauphin County forging ahead with plans

The Harrisburg region is closer to having more places to order chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and shakes. Plans for two proposed Chick-fil-A restaurants in Dauphin County, including one drive-thru only location, are moving forward. In a statement, the Atlanta-based chicken chain said it is actively pursuing restaurant openings in Lower...
#Excavation#Urban Construction
whlm.com

Racing Noise Levels to be Measured in Bloomsburg

Noise levels from racing at the Bloomsburg Fair grounds will be measured next Tuesday, for the first of two tests. Officials have contracted with a firm to take readings on June 7th and August 18th. No action is expected until the data is analyzed. Neighbors of the grounds have complained about excessive noise and dust stemming from the dirt track races.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WGAL

School van crashes, ends up on roof in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Times Leader

New York City man charged in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon. Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was captured during a massive police manhunt when a trooper spotted him walking about one-half...
whlm.com

$100 Bills in Danville Area Fake, Police Warn

A report of $100 bills floating along a highway in the Danville area was accurate, but police are warning residents they are not real. The bills, while on their face look legitimate are clearly marked as not legal tender and are generally used as prop money for films. Authorities are urging people not to try and pass the bills, and businesses are urged to use a detector pen or other methods to ensure any such bills are real.
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in Lower Macungie

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews were sent to a three-vehicle crash in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Mill Creek Road and Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township around 4:30 p.m. A 69 News photojournalist said a car was on its roof. Two other vehicles were involved.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist injured in York County crash

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist appeared to be flown from the scene of a serious crash in Dillsburg on Monday night. York County dispatch confirmed to abc27 that the crash happened on US 15 northbound near a Sheetz. According to 511PA, US 15 between Dogwood Manor, Harrisburg Street, Mountain Road, and Carlisle Road were either closed or under heavy traffic due to the crash. Traffic was also affected on S. Baltimore Street.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man dies after drowning in Susquehanna River, State Police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Two big winners from separate Pa. lottery games

One shopper at a Lackawanna County convenient store is the winner of the huge lottery jackpot. Lottery officials say a 20 dollar "Top Dollar" ticket was sold at the Convenient Food Mart in Carbondale and it is worth more than 1.9 million dollars. The winner is the largest Fast Play progressive top prize awarded. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
NorthcentralPA.com

Police are attempting to locate vehicle involved in active assault case

Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police Department is attempting to locate a vehicle involved in an active assault investigation. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle is being asked to contact PO William Badger at 570-327-7560 or through the Lycoming County Communication Center at 570-433-3166. Keep...
abc27 News

PA Lottery ticket worth $66k sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Treasure Hunt ticket winner will split a jackpot prize of $132,000 with a winner from Allegheny County. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, and both winners will receive individual prizes of $66,000. The winning ticket in Lancaster was sold at the Turkey Hill on North Reading […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

