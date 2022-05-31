Excavation Phase in Route 339 Project Begins

Multiple people were hurt at an Amish farm by one of three tornadoes that touched down and did some serious damage in central Pennsylvania on Friday, May 27, authorities say. In less than one minute the first tornado touched down and destroyed a pole barn, moved a “very heavy farming auger” approximately 100 yards, lifted the roof off of an outbuilding, destroyed a pole barn, and forced an outdoor shed off of its foundation when it touched down on Hartzok Road in Franklin County at 11:45 a.m., according to a release by the National Weather Service.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO