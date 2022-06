Of all the fates that can befall a person, being mummified while alive sounds like one of the worst – but for some Buddhist monks from the Japanese Shingon sect in Yamagata prefecture, living mummification wasn’t something to be scared of. In fact, it was pretty much the best thing a person could do. This is why, between 1081 and 1903, as many as 30 members of the sect decided to do it. They mummified themselves to death, and became sokushinbutsu, or “a Buddha in this very body.”

