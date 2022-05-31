Multi-vehicle crash jackknifes semi on Interstate 670

UPDATE | Two lanes of traffic are now opened after the semi was moved from the initial crash location.

ORIGINAL STORY | Interstate 670 westbound is shut down at Genessee due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A semi is jack-knifed at the scene.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the semi has a ruptured fuel tank and is leaving diesel on the scene.

It has not yet been determined how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

There has been no report of injuries in the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.