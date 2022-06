>Appeals Court Rules USPS Can Require Christian Worker To Work Sundays. (Philadelphia, PA) -- A federal appeals court is ruling against a U.S. Postal Service employee seeking a religious exemption from working on Sundays. A three-judge panel from the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled against Pennsylvania postal worker Gerald Groff last week. The former employee of the Quarryville Post Office in Lancaster County opposed working on Sundays, saying he could only avoid working on Sundays by switching shifts with other employees. A judge wrote that an exemption from working on Sundays would cause an undue hardship for the postal service and dismissed the case for failure to show Groff was treated differently because of his Christian faith.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO