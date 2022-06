PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning shooting on the South Side Saturday has left some looking for new solutions on how to minimize the violence in the area.City Councilman Bruce Kraus said on a typical weekend night, there are between 1,200 to 1,500 people on Carson Street at any time. "In that crowd could be anywhere between 500 to 700 handguns. Try to process that. That's what police are trying to deal with on a good day," Kraus said. "There's a lot of people. I can't even count. Sometimes they're just roaming around, others are in large groups just talking,"...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO