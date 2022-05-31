ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

After 30 years, Chestnut Hill College president gets her own beer

 3 days ago
Sister Carol Jean Vale has been one of the longest-serving college presidents in the nation, leading Chestnut Hill College for 30 years. Vale is a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph order of nuns, which founded the college in 1924. She is stepping down in June. To celebrate...

