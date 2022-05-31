ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Ube2m-Rbx1 neddylation-Cullin-RING-Ligase proteins are essential for the maintenance of Regulatory T cell fitness

By Di Wu
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeddylation-mediated activation of Cullin-RING E3 Ligases (CRLs) are necessary for the degradation of specific immune regulatory proteins. However, little is known about how these processes govern the function of regulatory T (Treg) cells. Here we show that mice with Treg cell-specific deletion of Rbx1, a dual E3 for both neddylation and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Nature.com

METALIC reveals interorganelle lipid flux in live cells by enzymatic mass tagging

The distinct activities of organelles depend on the proper function of their membranes. Coordinated membrane biogenesis of different organelles necessitates lipid transport from their site of synthesis to their destination. Several factors have been proposed to participate in lipid distribution, but despite its basic importance, in vivo evidence linking the absence of putative transport pathways to specific transport defects remains scarce. A reason for this scarcity is the near absence of in vivo lipid trafficking assays. Here we introduce a versatile method named METALIC (Mass tagging-Enabled TrAcking of Lipids In Cells) to track interorganelle lipid flux inside cells. In this strategy, two enzymes, one directed to a 'donor' and the other to an 'acceptor' organelle, add two distinct mass tags to lipids. Mass-spectrometry-based detection of lipids bearing the two mass tags is then used to quantify exchange between the two organelles. By applying this approach, we show that the ERMES and Vps13"“Mcp1 complexes have transport activity in vivo, and unravel their relative contributions to endoplasmic reticulum"“mitochondria lipid exchange.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activation network mapping for integration of heterogeneous fMRI findings

Functional neuroimaging techniques have been widely used to probe the neural substrates of facial emotion processing in healthy people. However, findings are largely inconsistent across studies. Here, we introduce a new technique termed activation network mapping to examine whether heterogeneous functional magnetic resonance imaging findings localize to a common network for emotion processing. First, using the existing method of activation likelihood estimation meta-analysis, we showed that individual-brain-based reproducibility was low across studies. Second, using activation network mapping, we found that network-based reproducibility across these same studies was higher. Validation analysis indicated that the activation network mapping-localized network aligned with stimulation sites, structural abnormalities and brain lesions that disrupt facial emotion processing. Finally, we verified the generality of the activation network mapping technique by applying it to another cognitive process, that is, rumination. Activation network mapping may potentially be broadly applicable to localize brain networks of cognitive functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light absorption enhancement in thin film GaAs solar cells using dielectric nanoparticles

Cost-effective and lightweight solar cells are currently demanded in strategic fields such as space applications or integrated-wearable devices. A reduction of the active layer thickness, producing thin-film devices, has been a traditional solution to accomplish both requirements. However, this solution also reduces the efficiency of the device. For this reason, alternative strategies are being proposed. In this work, light trapping effects of an array of semiconductor nanoparticles located on the top surface of a thin-film GaAs solar cell are investigated to improve the optical absorption and current density in active layer, under the standard AM-1.5 solar spectrum. The numerical results are compared with other previous proposals such as an aluminum nanoparticle array, as well as conventional solar cells with and without a standard anti-reflective coating (ARC). The inclusion of semiconductor nanoparticles (NPs) shows an improved response of the solar cells at different angles of incidence in comparison to solar cell with an ARC. Furthermore, the efficiency increases a 10% respect to the aluminum nanoparticles (NPs) architecture, and a 21% and a 30% respect to solar cells with and without ARC, respectively.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The structure, function and expression analysis of the nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily of plant aquaporins in tomato

The nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein (NIP) family belonging to a group of aquaporin proteins is unique to plants. NIPs have a wide of transport activities and are involved in developmental processes and stress tolerance. The well reported Lsi1 and Lsi6 belonging to NIP III were characterized as Si transporters. However, except Lsi1 and Lsi6, most NIPs remain unknown. Here, we identified 43 putative aquaporins in tomato. We found there are 12 NIPs, including 8 NIP I proteins, 3 NIP II proteins, and 1 NIP III protein among the 43 aquaporins. Also, there are two Si efflux transporters SlLsi2-1 and SlLsi2-2 identified by using Lsi2 proteins from other species. By analysing the phylogenetic relationships, conserved residues and expression patterns, we propose that three NIP I members (SlNIP-2, SlNIP-3 and SlNIP-11) may transport water, ammonia, urea, and boric acid, and contribute to pollen development. Three NIP II proteins (SlNIP-7, SlNIP-9 and SlNIP-12) may be boric acid facilitators, and affect plant growth and anther development. Overall, the study provides valuable candidates of Si transporters and other NIP proteins to further explore their roles in uptake and transport for silicon, boron, and other substrates in tomato.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#Cytotoxic T Cell#Cancer Cell#Cell Biology
Nature.com

The dark side of synaptic proteins in tumours

Research in the past decade has uncovered the essential role of the nervous system in the tumour microenvironment. The recent advances in cancer neuroscience, especially the discovery of neuron"“tumour synaptic/perisynaptic structures, have revealed the dark side of synaptic proteins in the progression of brain tumours. Here, we provide an overview of the synaptic proteins expressed by tumour cells and analyse their molecular functions and organisation by comparing them with neuronal synaptic proteins. We focus on the studies of neuroligin-3, the glutamate receptors AMPAR and NMDAR and the synaptic scaffold protein DLGAP1, for their newly discovered regulatory role in the proliferation and progression of tumours. Progress in cancer neuroscience has brought novel insights into the treatment of cancers. In the last part of this review, we discuss the therapeutical strategies targeting synaptic proteins and the current challenges and possible toolkits regarding their clinical application in cancer treatment. Our understanding of cancer neuroscience is still in its infancy; deeper investigation of how tumour cells co-opt synaptic signaling will help fulfil the therapeutical potential of the synaptic proteins as promising anti-tumour targets.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Deubiquitylase OTUD6B stabilizes the mutated pVHL and suppresses cell migration in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-021-04135-3, published online 02 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes in the affiliations. Affiliation 2 should read "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". In addition, author Chun-Ping Cui is also affiliated with "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Science
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Potential role of STAG1 mutations in genetic predisposition to childhood hematological malignancies

Cohesin ring is a multi-protein complex that plays an essential role in a wide range of cellular processes: besides its canonical role in sister chromatids cohesion and segregation [1], the complex gives a fundamental contribution to DNA repair and maintenance of genome integrity [2], and in transcriptional regulation [3]. Cohesin genes are classified as encoding core subunits (SMC1A, SMC3, RAD21, and the paralogs STAG1/STAG2), and cohesin regulatory factors (e.g., NIPBL, HDAC8, and others) [1, 2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Nonlocal models in the analysis of brain neurodegenerative protein dynamics with application to Alzheimer's disease

It is well known that today nearly one in six of the world's population has to deal with neurodegenerative disorders. While a number of medical devices have been developed for the detection, prevention, and treatments of such disorders, some fundamentals of the progression of associated diseases are in urgent need of further clarification. In this paper, we focus on Alzheimer's disease, where it is believed that the concentration changes in amyloid-beta and tau proteins play a central role in its onset and development. A multiscale model is proposed to analyze the propagation of these concentrations in the brain connectome. In particular, we consider a modified heterodimer model for the protein"“protein interactions. Higher toxic concentrations of amyloid-beta and tau proteins destroy the brain cell. We have studied these propagations for the primary and secondary and their mixed tauopathies. We model the damage of a brain cell by the nonlocal contributions of these toxic loads present in the brain cells. With the help of rigorous analysis, we check the stability behaviour of the stationary points corresponding to the homogeneous system. After integrating the brain connectome data into the developed model, we see that the spreading patterns of the toxic concentrations for the whole brain are the same, but their concentrations are different in different regions. Also, the time to propagate the damage in each region of the brain connectome is different.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The itaconate family of immunomodulators grows

Itaconate is an immunomodulatory Krebs cycle-derived metabolite. Description of two isomers of itaconate, mesaconate and citraconate, which have overlapping and distinct properties when compared with itaconate in macrophages, expands the knowledge of this intriguing family of immunomodulatory metabolites. Over the past decade, the field of immunometabolism has grown substantially, with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
CANCER
Nature.com

Expanding RNAi therapeutics to extrahepatic tissues with lipophilic conjugates

Yesseinia I. Anglero-RodriguezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6674-05951,. Therapeutics based on short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) delivered to hepatocytes have been approved, but new delivery solutions are needed to target additional organs. Here we show that conjugation of 2"²-O-hexadecyl (C16) to siRNAs enables safe, potent and durable silencing in the central nervous system (CNS), eye and lung in rodents and non-human primates with broad cell type specificity. We show that intrathecally or intracerebroventricularly delivered C16-siRNAs were active across CNS regions and cell types, with sustained RNA interference (RNAi) activity for at least 3"‰months. Similarly, intravitreal administration to the eye or intranasal administration to the lung resulted in a potent and durable knockdown. The preclinical efficacy of an siRNA targeting the amyloid precursor protein was evaluated through intracerebroventricular dosing in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, resulting in amelioration of physiological and behavioral deficits. Altogether, C16 conjugation of siRNAs has the potential for safe therapeutic silencing of target genes outside the liver with infrequent dosing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatocyte-derived MANF mitigates ethanol-induced liver steatosis in mice via enhancing ASS1 activity and activating AMPK pathway

Hepatic steatosis plays a detrimental role in the onset and progression of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). Mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (MANF) is an evolutionarily conserved protein related to the unfolded protein response. Recent studies have demonstrated that MANF plays an important role in liver diseases. In this study, we investigated the role of MANF in ethanol-induced steatosis and the underlying mechanisms. We showed that the hepatic MANF expression was markedly upregulated in mouse model of ALD by chronic-plus-single-binge ethanol feeding. Moreover, after chronic-plus-binge ethanol feeding, hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout (HKO) mice displayed more severe hepatic steatosis and liver injury than wild-type (WT) control mice. Immunoprecipitation-coupled MS proteomic analysis revealed that arginosuccinate synthase 1 (ASS1), a rate-limiting enzyme in the urea cycle, resided in the same immunoprecipitated complex with MANF. Hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout led to decreased ASS1 activity, whereas overexpression of MANF contributed to enhanced ASS1 activity in vitro. In addition, HKO mice displayed unique urea cycle metabolite patterns in the liver with elevated ammonia accumulation after ethanol feeding. ASS1 is known to activate AMPK by generating an intracellular pool of AMP from the urea cycle. We also found that MANF supplementation significantly ameliorated ethanol-induced steatosis in vivo and in vitro by activating the AMPK signaling pathway, which was partly ASS1 dependent. This study demonstrates a new mechanism in which MANF acts as a key molecule in maintaining hepatic lipid homeostasis by enhancing ASS1 activity and uncovers an interesting link between lipid metabolism and the hepatic urea cycle under excessive alcohol exposure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Multivariate modeling of eosinophil markers and other cellular immune parameters associated with the development of chronic graft-versus-host disease

The data that support the findings of this study are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request. Schultz KR, Miklos DB, Fowler D, Cooke K, Shizuru J, Zorn E, et al. Toward biomarkers for chronic graft-versus-host disease: National Institutes of Health consensus development project on criteria for clinical trials in chronic graft-versus-host disease: III. Biomarker Working Group Report. Biol Blood Marrow Transpl. 2006;12:126"“37.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning body-composition analysis of clinically acquired CT-scans estimates creatinine excretion with high accuracy in patients and healthy individuals

Assessment of daily creatinine production and excretion plays a crucial role in the estimation of renal function. Creatinine excretion is estimated by creatinine excretion equations and implicitly in eGFR equations like MDRD and CKD-EPI. These equations are however unreliable in patients with aberrant body composition. In this study we developed and validated equations estimating creatinine production using deep learning body-composition analysis of clinically acquired CT-scans. We retrospectively included patients in our center that received any CT-scan including the abdomen and had a 24-h urine collection within 2Â weeks of the scan (n"‰="‰636). To validate the equations in healthy individuals, we included a kidney donor dataset (n"‰="‰287). We used a deep learning algorithm to segment muscle and fat at the 3rd lumbar vertebra, calculate surface areas and extract radiomics parameters. Two equations for CT-based estimate of RenAl FuncTion (CRAFT 1 including CT parameters, age, weight, and stature and CRAFT 2 excluding weight and stature) were developed and compared to the Cockcroft-Gault and the Ix equations. CRAFT1 and CRAFT 2 were both unbiased (MPE"‰="‰0.18 and 0.16Â mmol/day, respectively) and accurate (RMSE"‰="‰2.68 and 2.78Â mmol/day, respectively) in the patient dataset and were more accurate than the Ix (RMSE"‰="‰3.46Â mmol/day) and Cockcroft-Gault equation (RMSE"‰="‰3.52Â mmol/day). In healthy kidney donors, CRAFT 1 and CRAFT 2 remained unbiased (MPE"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.71 and âˆ’"‰0.73Â mmol/day respectively) and accurate (RMSE"‰="‰1.86 and 1.97Â mmol/day, respectively). Deep learning-based extraction of body-composition parameters from abdominal CT-scans can be used to reliably estimate creatinine production in both patients as well as healthy individuals. The presented algorithm can improve the estimation of renal function in patients who have recently had a CT scan. The proposed methods provide an improved estimation of renal function that is fully automatic and can be readily implemented in routine clinical practice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epigenome-wide DNA methylation in obsessive-compulsive disorder

In adult patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), altered DNA methylation has been discerned in several candidate genes, while DNA methylation on an epigenome-wide level has been investigated in only one Chinese study so far. Here, an epigenome-wide association study (EWAS) was performed in a sample of 76 OCD patients of European ancestry (37 women, age"‰Â±"‰SD: 33.51"‰Â±"‰10.92 years) and 76 sex- and age-matched healthy controls for the first time using the Illumina MethylationEPIC BeadChip. After quality control, nine epigenome-wide significant quantitative trait methylation sites (QTMs) and 21 suggestive hits were discerned in the final sample of 68 patients and 68 controls. The top hit (cg24159721) and four other significant QTMs (cg11894324, cg01070250, cg11330075, cg15174812) map to the region of the microRNA 12136 gene (MIR12136). Two additional significant CpG sites (cg05740793, cg20450977) are located in the flanking region of the MT-RNR2 (humanin) like 8 gene (MT-RNRL8), while two further QTMs (cg16267121, cg15890734) map to the regions of the MT-RNR2 (humanin) like 3 (MT-RNRL3) and MT-RNR2 (humanin) like 2 (MT-RNRL2) genes. Provided replication of the present findings in larger samples, the identified QTMs might provide more biological insight into the pathogenesis of OCD and thereby could in the future serve as peripheral epigenetic markers of OCD risk with the potential to inform targeted preventive and therapeutic efforts.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

