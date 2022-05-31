ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocking connexin 43 and its promotion of ATP release from renal tubular epithelial cells ameliorates renal fibrosis

By Huzi Xu
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether metabolites derived from injured renal tubular epithelial cells (TECs) participate in renal fibrosis is poorly explored. After TEC injury, various metabolites are released and among the most potent is adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is released via ATP-permeable channels. In these hemichannels, connexin 43 (Cx43) is the most common member. However,...

#Atp#Fibrosis#Dendritic Cells#Renal Function#Connexin#Uuo Mice
