The role of the PI3K/AKT signalling pathway in the corneal epithelium: recent updates

Megakaryocytes (MK) are mainly derived from bone marrow and are mainly involved in platelet production. Studies have shown that MK derived from bone marrow may have immune function, and that MK from peripheral blood are associated with prostate cancer. Single-cell transcriptome sequencing can help us better understand the heterogeneity and potential function of MK cell populations in bone marrow (BM), peripheral Blood (PB), and cord blood (CB) of healthy and diseased people.We integrated more than 1.2 million single-cell transcriptome data from 132 samples of PB, BM, and CB from healthy individuals and patients from different dataset. We examined the MK (including MK and product of MK) by single-cell RNA sequencing data analysis methods and identification of MK-related protein expression by the Human Protein atlas. We investigate the relationship between the MK subtype and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in 77 non-cancer and 402 NSCLC. We found that MK were widely distributed and the amount of MK in peripheral blood was more than that in bone marrow and there were specificity MK subtypes in peripheral blood. We found classical MK1 with typical MK characteristics and non-classical MK2 closely related to immunity which was the most common subtype in bone marrow and cord blood. Classical MK1 was closely related to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and can be used as a diagnostic marker. MK2 may have potential adaptive immune function and play a role in tumor NSCLC and autoimmune diseases Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. MK have 14 subtypes and are widely distributed in PB, CB, and BM. MK subtypes are closely related to immunity and have potential to be a diagnostic indicator of NSCLC.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO