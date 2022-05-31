The role of the PI3K/AKT signalling pathway in the corneal epithelium: recent updates

The endocannabinoid anandamide (AEA) produces antinociceptive effects by activating cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1). However, AEA also serves as an agonist at transient receptor potential vanilloid receptor 1 (TRPV1) in nociceptive sensory neurons, which may exacerbate pain. This potential functional duality is highlighted by the failure of an inhibitor of the AEA catabolic enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) to afford pain relief in a clinical trial. Consequently, it remains to be determined whether elevating AEA levels in nociceptors leads to antinociceptive or pro-nociceptive effects. Fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) is an intracellular carrier that mediates AEA transport to FAAH for inactivation. Leveraging the abundant expression of FABP5 in TRPV1+ nociceptors, we employed a conditional knockout strategy to demonstrate that FABP5 deletion in nociceptors augments AEA levels, resulting in the emergence of antinociceptive effects mediated by CB1. Mechanistically, FABP5 deletion suppresses inflammation- and nerve growth factor-mediated TRPV1 sensitization via CB1, an effect mediated by calcineurin. Unexpectedly, inhibition of FAAH failed to blunt TRPV1 sensitization, uncovering functionally distinct outputs resulting from FABP5 and FAAH inhibition. Collectively, our results demonstrate that FABP5 serves a key role in governing endocannabinoid signaling in nociceptors to disrupt TRPV1 sensitization and pain, and position FABP5 as a therapeutic target for the development of analgesics.
Comments / 0