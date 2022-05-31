ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The role of the PI3K/AKT signalling pathway in the corneal epithelium: recent updates

By Kuangqi Chen
Cover picture for the articlePhosphatidylinositol 3 kinase (PI3K)/AKT (also called protein kinase B, PKB) signalling regulates various cellular processes, such as apoptosis, cell proliferation, the cell cycle, protein synthesis, glucose metabolism, and telomere activity. Corneal epithelial cells (CECs) are the outermost cells of the cornea; they maintain good optical performance and act as a physical...

Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Deubiquitylase OTUD6B stabilizes the mutated pVHL and suppresses cell migration in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-021-04135-3, published online 02 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes in the affiliations. Affiliation 2 should read "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". In addition, author Chun-Ping Cui is also affiliated with "Department of Pathology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui, China". The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysregulation of microRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in mesothelial and mesothelioma cell lines after asbestiform fiber exposure

Experimental evidence demonstrated that fluoro-edenite (FE) can develop chronic respiratory diseases and elicit carcinogenic effects. Environmental exposure to FE fibers is correlated with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). An early diagnosis of MPM, and a comprehensive health monitoring of the patients exposed to FE fibers are two clinical issues that may be solved by the identification of specific biomarkers. We reported the microRNA (miRNA) and transfer RNA-derived non coding RNA (tRNA-derived ncRNA) transcriptome in human normal mesothelial and malignant mesothelioma cell lines exposed or not exposed to several concentration FE fibers. Furthermore, an interactive mesothelioma-based network was derived by using NetME tool. In untreated condition, the expression of miRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in tumor cells was significantly different with respect to non-tumor samples. Moreover, interesting and significant changes were found after the exposure of both cells lines to FE fibers. The network-based pathway analysis showed several signaling and metabolic pathways potentially involved in the pathogenesis of MPM. From papers analyzed by NetME, it is clear that many miRNAs can positively or negatively influence various pathways involved in MPM. For the first time, the analysis of tRNA-derived ncRNAs molecules in the context of mesothelioma has been made by using in vitro systems. Further studies will be designed to test and validate their diagnostic potential in high-risk individuals' liquid biopsies.
CANCER
#Corneal Epithelium#Signalling#Blindness#Pi3k Akt
Nature.com

Global characterization of megakaryocytes in bone marrow, peripheral blood, and cord blood by single-cell RNA sequencing

Megakaryocytes (MK) are mainly derived from bone marrow and are mainly involved in platelet production. Studies have shown that MK derived from bone marrow may have immune function, and that MK from peripheral blood are associated with prostate cancer. Single-cell transcriptome sequencing can help us better understand the heterogeneity and potential function of MK cell populations in bone marrow (BM), peripheral Blood (PB), and cord blood (CB) of healthy and diseased people.We integrated more than 1.2 million single-cell transcriptome data from 132 samples of PB, BM, and CB from healthy individuals and patients from different dataset. We examined the MK (including MK and product of MK) by single-cell RNA sequencing data analysis methods and identification of MK-related protein expression by the Human Protein atlas. We investigate the relationship between the MK subtype and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in 77 non-cancer and 402 NSCLC. We found that MK were widely distributed and the amount of MK in peripheral blood was more than that in bone marrow and there were specificity MK subtypes in peripheral blood. We found classical MK1 with typical MK characteristics and non-classical MK2 closely related to immunity which was the most common subtype in bone marrow and cord blood. Classical MK1 was closely related to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and can be used as a diagnostic marker. MK2 may have potential adaptive immune function and play a role in tumor NSCLC and autoimmune diseases Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. MK have 14 subtypes and are widely distributed in PB, CB, and BM. MK subtypes are closely related to immunity and have potential to be a diagnostic indicator of NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The dark side of synaptic proteins in tumours

Research in the past decade has uncovered the essential role of the nervous system in the tumour microenvironment. The recent advances in cancer neuroscience, especially the discovery of neuron"“tumour synaptic/perisynaptic structures, have revealed the dark side of synaptic proteins in the progression of brain tumours. Here, we provide an overview of the synaptic proteins expressed by tumour cells and analyse their molecular functions and organisation by comparing them with neuronal synaptic proteins. We focus on the studies of neuroligin-3, the glutamate receptors AMPAR and NMDAR and the synaptic scaffold protein DLGAP1, for their newly discovered regulatory role in the proliferation and progression of tumours. Progress in cancer neuroscience has brought novel insights into the treatment of cancers. In the last part of this review, we discuss the therapeutical strategies targeting synaptic proteins and the current challenges and possible toolkits regarding their clinical application in cancer treatment. Our understanding of cancer neuroscience is still in its infancy; deeper investigation of how tumour cells co-opt synaptic signaling will help fulfil the therapeutical potential of the synaptic proteins as promising anti-tumour targets.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

Is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a form of soft tissue sarcoma that begins in the digestive system. Soft tissue sarcomas form in soft tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, nerves, tendons, and cartilage. The most frequent mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal system is a gastrointestinal stromal...
Nature.com

High-risk disease in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: beyond the R-ISS and IMWG definitions

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an acquired malignant plasma cell disorder that develops late in life. Although progression free and overall survival has improved across all age, race, and ethnic groups, a subset of patients have suboptimal outcomes and are labeled as having high risk disease. A uniform approach to risk in NDMM remains elusive despite several validated risk stratification systems in clinical use. While we attempt to capture risk at diagnosis, the reality is that many important prognostic characteristics remain ill-defined as some patients relapse early who were defined as low risk based on their genomic profile at diagnosis. It is critical to establish a definition of high risk disease in order to move towards risk-adapted treatment approaches. Defining risk at diagnosis is important to both effectively design future clinical trials and guide which clinical data is needed in routine practice. The goal of this review paper is to summarize and compare the various established risk stratification systems, go beyond the R-ISS and international myeloma working group risk stratifications to evaluate specific molecular and cytogenetic abnormalities and how they impact prognosis independently. In addition, we explore the wealth of new genomic information from recent whole genome/exome sequencing as well as gene expression data and review known clinical factors affecting outcome such as disease burden and early relapse as well as patient related factors such as race. Finally, we provide an outlook on developing a new high risk model system and how we might make sense of co-occurrences, oncogenic dependencies, and mutually exclusive mutations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expanding RNAi therapeutics to extrahepatic tissues with lipophilic conjugates

Yesseinia I. Anglero-RodriguezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6674-05951,. Therapeutics based on short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) delivered to hepatocytes have been approved, but new delivery solutions are needed to target additional organs. Here we show that conjugation of 2"²-O-hexadecyl (C16) to siRNAs enables safe, potent and durable silencing in the central nervous system (CNS), eye and lung in rodents and non-human primates with broad cell type specificity. We show that intrathecally or intracerebroventricularly delivered C16-siRNAs were active across CNS regions and cell types, with sustained RNA interference (RNAi) activity for at least 3"‰months. Similarly, intravitreal administration to the eye or intranasal administration to the lung resulted in a potent and durable knockdown. The preclinical efficacy of an siRNA targeting the amyloid precursor protein was evaluated through intracerebroventricular dosing in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, resulting in amelioration of physiological and behavioral deficits. Altogether, C16 conjugation of siRNAs has the potential for safe therapeutic silencing of target genes outside the liver with infrequent dosing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An early warning system for emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Global sequencing and surveillance capacity for SARS-CoV-2 must be strengthened and combined with multidisciplinary studies of infectivity, virulence and immune escape, in order to track the unpredictable evolution of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) SARS-CoV-2 evolution working group was established to track SARS-CoV-2...
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physiological and pathophysiological functions of NLRP6: pro- and anti-inflammatory roles

The nucleotide-binding oligomerization and leucine-rich repeat receptor (NLR) protein family consists of important immune sensors that form inflammasomes, a cytosolic multi-protein platform that induces caspase-1 activation and is involved in different inflammatory pathologies. The NLR family pyrin domain containing 6 (NLRP6) is a receptor that can signal by forming inflammasomes, but which can also play an important role without forming inflammasomes. NLRP6 regulates intestinal homeostasis and inflammation, but also is involved in cancer, the nervous system or liver diseases, with both protective and deleterious consequences. In the present article, we review the different roles of NLRP6 in these processes and offer new insights into NLRP6 activation.
CANCER
Nature.com

FABP5 deletion in nociceptors augments endocannabinoid signaling and suppresses TRPV1 sensitization and inflammatory pain

The endocannabinoid anandamide (AEA) produces antinociceptive effects by activating cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1). However, AEA also serves as an agonist at transient receptor potential vanilloid receptor 1 (TRPV1) in nociceptive sensory neurons, which may exacerbate pain. This potential functional duality is highlighted by the failure of an inhibitor of the AEA catabolic enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) to afford pain relief in a clinical trial. Consequently, it remains to be determined whether elevating AEA levels in nociceptors leads to antinociceptive or pro-nociceptive effects. Fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) is an intracellular carrier that mediates AEA transport to FAAH for inactivation. Leveraging the abundant expression of FABP5 in TRPV1+ nociceptors, we employed a conditional knockout strategy to demonstrate that FABP5 deletion in nociceptors augments AEA levels, resulting in the emergence of antinociceptive effects mediated by CB1. Mechanistically, FABP5 deletion suppresses inflammation- and nerve growth factor-mediated TRPV1 sensitization via CB1, an effect mediated by calcineurin. Unexpectedly, inhibition of FAAH failed to blunt TRPV1 sensitization, uncovering functionally distinct outputs resulting from FABP5 and FAAH inhibition. Collectively, our results demonstrate that FABP5 serves a key role in governing endocannabinoid signaling in nociceptors to disrupt TRPV1 sensitization and pain, and position FABP5 as a therapeutic target for the development of analgesics.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Urolithin A ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic cardiomyopathy in mice via mitophagy activation

Metabolic cardiomyopathy (MC) is characterized by intracellular lipid accumulation and utilizing fatty acids as a foremost energy source, thereby leading to excess oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. There is no effective therapy available yet. In this study we investigated whether defective mitophagy contributed to MC and whether urolithin A (UA), a naturally occurring microflora-derived metabolite, could protect against MC in experimental obese mice. Mice were fed high fat diet for 20 weeks to establish a diet-induced obese model. We showed that mitochondrial autophagy or mitophagy was significantly downregulated in the heart of experimental obese mice. UA (50"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, for 4 weeks) markedly activated mitophagy and ameliorated MC in obese mice by gavage. In PA-challenged H9C2 cardiomyocytes, UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagosomes and decreased autolysosomes. Furthermore, UA administration rescued PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy and relieved mitochondrial defects in the heart of obese mice, which led to improving cardiac diastolic function and ameliorating cardiac remodelling. In PA-challenged primarily isolated cardiomyocytes, both application of mitophagy inhibitor Mdivi-1 (15"‰Î¼M) and silencing of mitophagy gene Parkin blunted the myocardial protective effect of UA. In summary, our data suggest that restoration of mitophagy with UA ameliorates symptoms of MC, which highlights a therapeutic potential of UA in the treatment of MC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbes in the built environment

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged scientists and the general population to think more than ever before about how we interact with microbes in our indoor spaces. Research investigating transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has advanced our knowledge significantly in the last two years. However, indoor and built environment microbiomes are extremely complex polymicrobial systems. We have barely scratched the surface in our understanding of the microbial inhabitants of our indoor and urban spaces. The Microbes in the Built Environment Collection showcases recent research in this important topic around the globe.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of cell types in multiplexed in situ images by combining protein expression and spatial information using CELESTA

Advances in multiplexed in situ imaging are revealing important insights in spatial biology. However, cell type identification remains a major challenge in imaging analysis, with most existing methods involving substantial manual assessment and subjective decisions for thousands of cells. We developed an unsupervised machine learning algorithm, CELESTA, which identifies the cell type of each cell, individually, using the cell's marker expression profile and, when needed, its spatial information. We demonstrate the performance of CELESTA on multiplexed immunofluorescence images of colorectal cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Using the cell types identified by CELESTA, we identify tissue architecture associated with lymph node metastasis in HNSCC, and validate our findings in an independent cohort. By coupling our spatial analysis with single-cell RNA-sequencing data on proximal sections of the same specimens, we identify cell"“cell crosstalk associated with lymph node metastasis, demonstrating the power of CELESTA to facilitate identification of clinically relevant interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Î²-elemene regulates M1-M2 macrophage balance through the ERK/JNK/P38 MAPK signaling pathway

Macrophages are classified into classically activated M1 macrophages and alternatively activated M2 macrophages, and the two phenotypes of macrophages are present during the development of various chronic diseases, including obesity-induced inflammation. In the present study, Î²-elemene, which is contained in various plant substances, is predicted to treat high-fat diet (HFD)-induced macrophage dysfunction based on the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and experimental validation. Î²-elemene impacts the imbalance of M1-M2 macrophages by regulating pro-inflammatory cytokines in mouse white adipose tissue both in vitro and in vivo. In addition, the RAW 264 cell line, which are macrophages from mouse ascites, is used to identify the effects of Î²-elemene on inhibiting bacterial endotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathways. These pathways both induce and are activated by pro-inflammatory cytokines, and they also participate in the process of obesity-induced inflammation. The results highlight that Î²-elemene may represent a possible macrophage-mediated therapeutic medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exploration of an objective and simple index as the outcome of nutrition support for elderly patients and identification of risk factors

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The study aimed to explore the risk factors for the outcome of nutrition support teams (NSTs) for elderly patients. Previously identified risk factors lack general versatility owing to slightly subjective judgment standards; this study aimed to explore an objective and simple index of NST outcome and identify the risk factors for NST outcome.
HEALTH

