As we all try to process the latest school shooting, make sure you spend some quality time with your loved ones. The horror that transpired in that Uvalde elementary school is more than most of us can (or would want to) imagine. Parents woke up this morning to empty beds. They probably set a cereal bowl on the table before remembering that their child won’t be coming to breakfast anymore. It’s heartbreaking. Then there’s the shooter’s grandmother who, last I heard, was fighting for her life in a Texas hospital after being shot by her grandson. If she survives, she’ll have to live with the knowledge that her beloved boy did such a despicable thing. My heart goes out to her, as well.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO