Cancer

Immune checkpoint inhibitors alone vs immune checkpoint inhibitors-combined chemotherapy for NSCLC patients with high PD-L1 expression: a network meta-analysis

By Yimin Wang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe indirectly compared the effects of immune checkpoint inhibitors alone (ICI) and ICI-combined chemotherapy (chemo-ICI) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer who had high programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression (defined as tumour proportion score â‰¥50% or TC3/IC3) through network meta-analyses. Methods. Through literature searches, we...

Related
MedicalXpress

Age-related lung changes provide pathway for metastatic growth of dormant melanoma cancer cells

Spreading cancer cells that escape a primary tumor site can seed in tissues distant from the tumor, but may take several years or decades to grow into full metastatic cancers. Understanding of tumor dormancy, the process by which this happens, was incomplete. Now, new laboratory research directed by investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds that secreted age-induced changes in distant sites such as the lung can effectively reactivate dormant cells and cause them to grow.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cellular engagement and interaction in the tumor microenvironment predict non-response to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agentsÂ have improved the survival of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). Tumor PD-L1 expression is an imperfect biomarker as it does not capture the complex interactions between constituents of the tumor microenvironment (TME). Using multiplex fluorescent immunohistochemistry (mfIHC), we modeled the TME to study the influence of cellular distribution and engagement on response to ICI in mNSCLC. We performed mfIHC on pretreatment tissue from patients with mNSCLC who received ICI. We used primary antibodies against CD3, CD8, CD163, PD-L1, pancytokeratin, and FOXP3; simple and complex phenotyping as well as spatial analyses was performed. We analyzed 68 distinct samples from 52 patients with mNSCLC. Patients were 39"“79Â years old (median 67); 44% were male and 75% had adenocarcinoma histology. The most used ICI was atezolizumab (48%). The percentage of PD-L1 positive epithelial tumor cells (EC), degree of cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) engagement with EC, and degree of CTL engagement with helper T lymphocytes (HTL) were significantly lower in non-responders versus responders (p"‰="‰0.0163, p"‰="‰0.0026 and p"‰="‰0.0006, respectively). The combination of these 3 characteristics generated the best sensitivity and specificity to predict non-response to ICI and was also associated with shortened overall survival (p"‰="‰0.0271). The combination of low CTL engagement with EC and HTL along with low expression of EC PD-L1 represents a state of impaired endogenous immune reactivity. Together, they more precisely identified non-responders to ICI compared to PD-L1 alone and illustrate the importance of cellular interactions in the TME.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Biomarker in liquid biopsy for lung cancer appears more accurate in predicting immunotherapy response than tumor biopsy

Mount Sinai researchers have validated for the first time that a simple blood test called a liquid biopsy could be a better predictor of whether cancer immunotherapy will be successful for a patient with lung cancer than an invasive tumor biopsy procedure. Their study was published in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research in June.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pd L1#Nsclc#Meta Analysis#Ors#Inhibitors#Pfs#Ici#Os
Nature.com

The Achilles' heel of cancer: targeting tumors via lysosome-induced immunogenic cell death

Interest in the lysosome's potential role in anticancer therapies has recently been appreciated in the field of immuno-oncology. Targeting lysosomes triggers apoptotic pathways, inhibits cytoprotective autophagy, and activates a unique form of apoptosis known as immunogenic cell death (ICD). This mechanism stimulates a local and systemic immune response against dead-cell antigens. Stressors that can lead to ICD include an abundance of ROS which induce lysosome membrane permeability (LMP). Dying cells express markers that activate immune cells. Dendritic cells engulf the dying cell and then present the cell's neoantigens to T cells. The discovery of ICD-inducing agents is important due to their potential to trigger autoimmunity. In this review, we discuss the various mechanisms of activating lysosome-induced cell death in cancer cells specifically and the strategies that current laboratories are using to selectively promote LMP in tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Predictive performance of different NTCP techniques for radiation-induced esophagitis in NSCLC patients receiving proton radiotherapy

This study aimed to compare the predictive performance of different modeling methods in developing normal tissue complication probability (NTCP) models for predicting radiation-induced esophagitis (RE) in non"“small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients receiving proton radiotherapy. The dataset was composed of 328 NSCLC patients receiving passive-scattering proton therapy and 41.6% of the patients experienced"‰â‰¥"‰grade 2 RE. Five modeling methods were used to build NTCP models: standard Lyman"“Kutcher"“Burman (sLKB), generalized LKB (gLKB), multivariable logistic regression using two variable selection procedures-stepwise forward selection (Stepwise-MLR), and least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO-MLR), and support vector machines (SVM). Predictive performance was internally validated by a bootstrap approach for each modeling method. The overall performance, discriminative ability, and calibration were assessed using the Negelkerke R2, area under the receiver operator curve (AUC), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow test, respectively. The LASSO-MLR model showed the best discriminative ability with an AUC value of 0.799 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.763"“0.854), and the best overall performance with a Negelkerke R2 value of 0.332 (95% CI: 0.266"“0.486). Both of the optimism-corrected Negelkerke R2 values of the SVM and sLKB models were 0.301. The optimism-corrected AUC of the gLKB model (0.796) was higher than that of the SVM model (0.784). The sLKB model had the smallest optimism in the model variation and discriminative ability. In the context of classification and probability estimation for predicting the NTCP for radiation-induced esophagitis, the MLR model developed with LASSO provided the best predictive results. The simplest LKB modeling had similar or even better predictive performance than the most complex SVM modeling, and it was least likely to overfit the training data. The advanced machine learning approach might have limited applicability in clinical settings with a relatively small amount of data.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Identifying new minimally invasive biomarkers for non-small cell lung cancer

In a recent study, researchers at the University of Missouri are identifying new minimally invasive biomarkers to develop a blood test for early detection of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), one of two main types of lung cancer. This blood test also could help identify potential drug resistance in patients who are in more advanced stages of the disease.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Presence of T Cell Subtype in Lung Tumors Linked to Better Survival

Around 48,500 people are diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK each year. New treatments are desperately needed as fewer than 20% of patients survive for 5 years after diagnosis, and it is the biggest cause of death from cancer. In their study published in Nature Cancer today scientists from...
CANCER

