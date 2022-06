HOUGHTON LAKE – The Cub Scouts of Houghton Lake did their share of roadside pickup recently. The kids picked 16 bags of trash along the woods next to Walmart and behind. Walmart supplied the kids with hotdogs chips and juice for lunch. Hunter Eaten and Kevin Sullivan from grocery pick-up grilled hotdogs after all their hard work. Pictured (l-r) Carter Straub (7) Skylar Straub (8) MacKenzie Spencer (8) Kirstie Vold (9) Ava Schiattone (9) Aerianna Forrest (9) Kyleigh Forrest (7) Adalynn Spencer (8) Maya Millard (7) David Millard (5) Alex Shaw (6) Liam Kuehne (9). Troop leader is Danielle Diemert.

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO