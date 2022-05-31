ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 sequels that are better than the original movies

By Jason Guerrasio
 4 days ago

Al Pacino in "The Godfather: Part II."

Paramount Pictures

  • Sometimes movie sequels are better than the originals.
  • Titles like "The Godfather: Part II" and "Aliens" are proof of that.
  • Here are 16 sequels we believe are better than their predecessors.
"Aliens" (1986)
James Cameron's "Aliens."

20th Century Fox

James Cameron expands Ridley Scott's original movie while also giving it a jolt of insane thrills. The Marines getting attacked by aliens at the beginning is one of the most anxiety-inducing experiences I've ever had while watching a movie.

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)
Chris Evans as Captain America in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

The original Avengers movie was a thrill because we got to see all of our childhood heroes on the screen simultaneously. But "Infinity War" is a memorable punch in the gut.

The amazing reveal of Thanos in all his evil power, and the effects of "The Snap," make this movie an instant classic and one of the best superhero movies ever made.

"The Dark Knight" (2008)
Heath Ledger as the Joker in "The Dark Knight."

Warner Bros

It's the high point of Christopher Nolan's fantastic Batman trilogy.

Along with the greatness of Nolan at the helm, there's also the Oscar-winning performance by Heath Ledger as the Joker. With a talent like Christian Bale as Batman, putting him up against an equal talent like Ledger resulted in one of the best-acted comic-book movies ever.

"The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)
Darth Vader in "The Empire Strikes Back."

Disney

"Star Wars: A New Hope" is amazing, but the sequel is what turned the franchise into a national obsession.

The revelation that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker's father, Han Solo being frozen in carbonite and sent off to Jabba the Hutt by Boba Fett — the movie created the classic mid-trilogy cliffhanger that so many have tried to duplicate ever since.

"Evil Dead II" (1987)
Bruce Campbell in "Evil Dead II."

Renaissance Pictures

In many ways, this is the movie equivalent of a mulligan.

Director Sam Raimi took many elements from "The Evil Dead" and redid them in this sequel. But with a larger budget, there are better special effects and creature makeup.

"Furious 7" (2015)
Dwayne Johnson in "Furious 7."

Universal

At the seven-movie mark in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, it's safe to say these movies aren't about gear heads sipping Coronas anymore.

With Dwayne Johnson firmly in the storyline and the movie marking the last ride for Paul Walker, "Furious 7" is not just memorable — it also launched the second phase of the franchise.

"The Godfather: Part II" (1974)
Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather: Part II."

Paramount

Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of the hit Mario Puzo book "The Godfather" is up there as one of the greatest movies ever made.

But the sequel is arguably even better.

Taking flashbacks from the Puzo book that weren't used in the first movie and extending the story with Fredo Corleone's betrayal of Michael (and Michael's retaliation for it), this movie pulls off the impossible: making two iconic films in the same franchise.

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015)
Tom Hardy in "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Warner Bros.

For years, 1981's "Mad Max 2" (aka, "The Road Warrior") was the cream of the franchise. (I mean, how can you not love Lord Humungus?)

But George Miller's return to the franchise 34 years later far exceeded his previous effort.

With Tom Hardy as the new Max and Charlize Theron introduced as Imperator Furiosa, Miller and the new cast create a thrilling ride that keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout.

"Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" (2016)
Nicholas Stoller's "Neighbors 2."

Chuck Zlotnick/Universal

One of the hardest things to do is pull off a comedy sequel, but Seth Rogen, his producing partner Evan Goldberg, and director Nicholas Stoller nail it here.

Oftentimes, the best jokes from the first movie are tweaked and rehashed again in the second — a mistake that never works. But here, adding a sorority in Rogen and Rose Byrne's suburban neighborhood (instead of a fraternity in the original) leads to even bigger laughs.

"Rocky II" (1976)
Carl Weathers and Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky II."

MGM/Netflix

Rocky and Apollo go at it for a second time and pull off an even more incredible ending than what they did in the first movie.

"Spider-Man 2" (2004)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14t6u4_0fvW11zV00
Sony

The addition of Doc Ock and Peter Parker's shaky relationship with Mary Jane sets the stage for a complex movie that proved audiences enjoy a little bit of drama mixed into their superhero movies.

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (1982)
(L-R) William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Collider

As a kid, this movie freaked me out.

And not just because of Ricardo Montalban's weird chest or the little creatures that went into the ears of Chekov and Terrell at the beginning of the movie. This is a movie that plays up the drama so well that it seems the good guys might not win.

And then, of course, there's that great ending where Spock sacrifices himself to save everyone on The Enterprise.

"Superman II" (1980)
Terence Stamp as General Zod in "Superman II."

Warner Bros.

The sequel in Christopher Reeve's Superman era is so great because of Terence Stamp as General Zod.

Stamp's performance is so over the top, but perfect for that era's superhero movies. It's a joy to watch.

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)
Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day."

TriStar Pictures

James Cameron is back on the list!

Seven years after the original, Cameron returns with Arnold Schwarzenegger and a ripped Linda Hamilton to continue the story.

But this time, the Terminator has to protect John Connor. The twist leads to a movie that's both action-packed and at the heartstrings.

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)
Thor and the Hulk face off in a gladiator-like ring on the planet Sakaar in "Thor: Ragnarok."

Marvel Studios

Be honest: did you really care about the Thor franchise until "Ragnarok" came around?

With the Thor movies in the MCU getting a little too dark and uninteresting for fans, Marvel Studios changed things up drastically for the third installment, thanks to director Taika Waititi.

It turned out to be a really smart move. Waititi's offbeat comedy turned Thor into a fun character and the movie itself is just bonkers with its action and deadpan humor.

"Top Gun: Maverick" (2022)
Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Paramount

A great sequel needs everything to be elevated from the original. But the entire story needs to be stronger to make make a sequel better than the original. And that's what "Top Gun: Maverick" accomplishes.

1986's "Top Gun" is a classic and made Tom Cruise a megastar. But here, director Joseph Kosinski took everything we loved about the original movie and built it up by utilizing Cruise's obsession with doing as much stuntwork as he can on his own and crafting a thrilling plot.

Read the original article on Insider

