The high water levels continue to be a factor on the chain or lakes in the Richmond/Cold Spring area. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says the Sauk River chain of lakes still has a no-wake zone. Schmitt says initially when it was implemented they put a restriction that boaters had a no-wake restriction within 300 feet from shore. He says since water levels haven't gone down much the entire water surface of the Sauk River chain of lakes is now under a no-wake zone. Schmitt says officials are enforcing this. He says what he's hearing is offenders will get a warning for the first offense but will be ticketed if they do it again. Schmitt says boaters cannot run their boat wide open anywhere on the Sauk River chain of lakes.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO