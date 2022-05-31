ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A framework for reconstructing SARS-CoV-2 transmission dynamics using excess mortality data

By Mahan Ghafari
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transmission dynamics and burden of SARS-CoV-2 in many regions of the world is still largely unknown due to the scarcity of epidemiological analyses and lack of testing to assess the prevalence of disease. In this work, we develop a quantitative framework based on excess mortality data to reconstruct SARS-CoV-2 transmission...

