A ‘doorway’ on Mars? Why people see things in space that aren’t there

By David Rothery
zmescience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnthusiasts lit up social media recently with images of what appeared to be a “doorway” into a hillside on Mars. Was it, some wondered, evidence that the red planet could be, or have been, inhabited by aliens? The “door” was imaged by Nasa’s Curiosity rover on May 7 on the slopes...

www.zmescience.com

Related
dailygalaxy.com

Earth Has Been Many Planets

“There have been many planet Earths” says astrophysicist Adam Frank who talks about climate change from an astrobiological lens. Frank’s observation mirrors author Peter Brannen’s lens in that if 100 million years of Earth’s geological history, a span almost 10 times as long as all of recorded human history, can easily wear the Himalayas flat, what chance will San Francisco or New York have of surviving a new geological epoch of our own making: the Anthropocene.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Interstellar Travel Could Be Possible Even Without Spaceships, Scientist Says

In about 5 billion years, the Sun will leave the main sequence and become a red giant. It'll expand and transform into a glowering, malevolent ball and consume and destroy Mercury, Venus, Earth, and probably Mars. Can humanity survive the Sun's red giant phase? Extraterrestrial Civilizations (ETCs) may have already...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Space Science#Space Debris#Egyptian
Universe Today

Civilizations Don’t Even Need Space Ships to Migrate From Star System to Star System

In about 5 billion years, the Sun will leave the main sequence and become a red giant. It’ll expand and transform into a glowering, malevolent ball and consume and destroy Mercury, Venus, Earth, and probably Mars. Can humanity survive the Sun’s red giant phase? Extraterrestrial Civilizations (ETCs) may have already faced this existential threat.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Sun Is Spinning Round Again: Solving Part of the “Solar Problem”

An international team of astronomers has succeeded in developing a model to solve part of the “solar problem.”. All was wrong with the Sun! A new set of data in the early 2000s brought down the chemical abundances at the surface of the Sun, contradicting the levels predicted by the standard models used by astrophysicists. Frequently challenged, these new abundances made it through multiple new analyses. As they seemed to prove correct, it was thus up to the solar models to adapt, especially since they serve as a reference for the study of stars in general. A team of astronomers from the UNIGE in collaboration with the Université de Liège, has developed a new theoretical model that solves part of the problem: considering the Sun’s rotation, which varied through time, and the magnetic fields it generates, they have been able to explain the chemical structure of the Sun. The results of this study are published in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

An accidental space telescope discovered why giant star Betelgeuse grew dim

In late 2019, the red supergiant star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion dimmed dramatically, leading astronomers to wonder if the massive star was about to explode in a supernova. But Betelgeuse hasn’t exploded yet, although scientists still consider it likely to do so sometime in the next 100,000 years, and so two theories have been proposed to explain the “great dimming”. The first is a decrease in the star’s temperature, and the other an expulsion of stellar dust by the star that occluded astronomers’ view. In a new paper in the journal Nature Astronomy, however, scientists from the University of...
ASTRONOMY
Country
China
The Independent

Astronomer may have detected the source of the famous extraterrestrial ‘Wow!’ signal

Astronomers may have found the source of the ‘Wow!’ signal, an enigmatic radio transmission from space that some believe could have originated from an alien world.The signal – a 72 second-long radio burst that was 20 times stronger than its background emissions – was first detected in 1977, stopping at just over a minute because that is the longest duration that the Big Ear radio telescope was able to observe. Scientists believe it is likely that the signal would have lasted longer.Drawing attention to the mysterious transmission on a printout, astronomer Jerry R. Ehman circled it and jotted down ‘Wow!’...
ASTRONOMY
Cleopatra Jade

Saturn Goes Retrograde On June 4, 2022

Saturn, the second outer planet, will retrograde on June 4th, showing us how to construct a long-term stable life. We are now entering Saturn's Retrograde Cycle for 2022!. Now that this celestial body is going into its Regressive Cycle, we will have two of the outer planets in Retrograde; Pluto was the first due to its orbit.
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

The Birth and Death of the Universe May Hinge on Black Holes

The universe is expanding. No one with any expertise in astronomy or physics disagrees with that fact. Likewise, nobody really disagrees that, at some point many billions of years in the future, the universe is going to expand too far—and run out of energy for further expansion. At that point, something has to change. That’s where the disagreement begins.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

Mercury Retrograde Is Over — But The Chaos Isn’t

Well folks, it's time to give yourselves a pat on the back. We've survived one of the most-talked about transits in modern astrology: Mercury retrograde. On June 3, the Planet of Communication will officially station direct in Taurus, bringing all of the technological haywire, misunderstandings, and confusing communications to an end — at least, we hope.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Blue-whale-size asteroid to screech past Earth in close encounter on June 6

An asteroid up to three times larger than a blue whale will zoom past Earth on Monday (June 6) at more than 16,000 mph (26,000 km/h), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2021 GT2, is predicted to safely miss our planet by more than 2.2 million miles (3.5 million kilometers) — or roughly 10 times the average distance between Earth and the moon. Astronomers first detected the space rock last year and estimated its size at between 121 and 272 feet (37 to 83 meters) wide. While that sounds pretty big — between one and three times the length of a blue whale (opens in new tab) — it isn't large enough to be considered a potential hazard to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Unusual Pulse Detected in The Sky May Be a Completely New Class of Stellar Object

The discovery of a neutron star emitting unusual radio signals is rewriting our understanding of these unique star systems. My colleagues and I (the MeerTRAP team) made the discovery when observing the Vela-X 1 region of the Milky Way about 1,300 light-years away from Earth, using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa. We spotted a strange-looking flash or "pulse" that lasted about 300 milliseconds.
ASTRONOMY

