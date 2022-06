Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band‘s Dublin dates are now available to buy on Ticketmaster.Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a string of tour dates beginning early next year, marking their first live shows in six years. These 2023 dates will be the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since their their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in February 2017.While the American arena dates are yet to be announced, Springsteen and the E Street band will hit European cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO