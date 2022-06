More than a million journeys have been made on the central section of London’s £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first five days since it opened.London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “proud to see the roaring success” of the stretch of the line which began operating between stations in Paddington, west London and Abbey Wood, south-east London on Tuesday morning.Transport for London (TfL) said the central section had seen more than one million journeys since it began operating.It added that more than two million trips had been made across the whole line, which stretches from Reading and Heathrow...

