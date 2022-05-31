Bloc Party at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

A comedian who died in his sleep on a cruise ship had earlier complained of a "pain in his arm", an inquest heard. Phil Butler, a regular performer at Cromer Pier in Norfolk, was working for P&O cruises when he died on 17 October. The 51-year-old, from Clacton in Essex,...
The spectacular Gold State Coach was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years yesterday. Despite thunder, hail and lightening, the priceless royal vehicle was seen in The Mall, pulled by eight Windsor Greys. Built in 1762, it is the third-oldest coach in the UK and will leave the Royal Mews for the first time since the Golden Jubilee. The Armed Forces also took to the streets from 4.30am to rehearse for Sunday’s £15million Jubilee pageant.
Suffolk's biggest agricultural show is back with about 90,000 expected to attend after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions. The Suffolk Show, at Trinity Park near Ipswich, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year's two-day event features RAF and Army parachute displays, 600 trade stands and 12 competition...
Britain has been gripped by a Platinum Jubilee frenzy with spending predicted to reach £3billion over the extended bank holiday weekend. Gloom at the cost of living crisis is being pushed aside with millions keen to relax, have fun and participate in special events – as the four-day break brings back the 'feel good factor'.
A man with autism is locked in a legal row with Sainsbury's after it banned his assistance cat. Ian Fenn is going to court saying that the retailer broke UK equality laws. This is the moment he was told the cat had to leave a store in south London. The...
The UK's first brass memorial plaque for a Holocaust victim has been unveiled in the heart of London. The Stolperstein stone was laid in Golden Square, Soho, where Ada von Dantzig worked. She was murdered, along with her family, at Auschwitz in 1943. Gunter Demnig, who created the plaques, has...
The founder of a homelessness charity has been appointed MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Edward Walker, 45, from Peterborough set up Hope into Action (HiA) in the city in 2010. HiA specialises in purchasing properties and partnering with churches to offer supported housing to people experiencing homelessness. Mr Walker...
London (CNN) — A huge new subterranean railway whisked fare-paying passengers deep beneath the streets of London for the first time on Tuesday as the UK capital opened a $25 billion new metro line that will transform travel across the city. Large crowds of rail enthusiasts, commuters and excited...
HM The Queen has withdrawn from attending the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The decision for the monarch to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne.
Despite this, the Queen will still be taking part in the ceremony to light more than 3,500 beacons across the UK and in the capitals of the 54 Commonwealth countries planned for Thursday evening.
The first beacon will be lit outside Buckingham Palace...
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. We're on the search for new Money Diaries! Submit yours here. Today: a portfolio director...
Pale Waves are set to top the line up for 2022’s Live At Leeds: In The City – get all the details below. This year, the traditional multi-venue festival in Leeds will be split into two events – an outdoor event in June dubbed Live At Leeds: In The Park which will feature Bombay Bicycle Club, Arlo Parks, Sea Girls, Easy Life, The Vaccines and more, and the usual inner-city festival, now called Live At Leeds: In The City, on October 15.
A social media star cat that vanished from its adopted home at a supermarket has been located 25 miles away. Clover, known to almost 4,500 Facebook followers as Sainsbury's Cat, is believed to have disappeared from Cardiff's Thornhill store on 21 May. She was found in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, by...
More than a million journeys have been made on the central section of the Elizabeth line in its first five days. Since opening on Tuesday, more than two million trips have been made across the whole line, which links Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood, Transport for London (TfL) said.
Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Emma Raducanu starts her preparations for Wimbledon on the grass courts of the Nottingham Open and you can watch it live on the BBC from Monday. Raducanu, the US Open champion, made her WTA...
Laid down over 80 years ago, HMS Belfast, which survived the Second World War, is one of the most famous ships in British naval history. She saw action keeping Arctic convoys safe from German U-boats, helped hunt and destroy the German heavy cruiser SS Scharnhorst, provided support fire during the D-Day landings, and even did her bit in the Korean War.
Eurostar is warning customers to expect delays in both directions this morning, following a fatality on the tracks in northern France.In a statement posted to social media, the rail operator wrote: “Due to a fatality in Northern France our services are experiencing disruptions. “Please arrive at the station at the time stated on your ticket. If you miss your onward connection please speak to a member of our staff. We apologise for the impact this may have on your plans.”A Eurostar spokesperson told The Independent that part of the track that had been closed due to the incident has now...
The government wants charges to remain in the revised Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone (CAZ) scheme but only in the city centre. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had proposed to drop all charges in the bid to limit pollution. Mr Burnham said he would "continue to argue" to have a...
