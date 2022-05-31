Bloc Party at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Click here to read the full article. HM The Queen has withdrawn from attending the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced. The decision for the monarch to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. Despite this, the Queen will still be taking part in the ceremony to light more than 3,500 beacons across the UK and in the capitals of the 54 Commonwealth countries planned for Thursday evening. The first beacon will be lit outside Buckingham Palace...

