If you ask older Caribbean people about The Mangrove restaurant in London, there’s a good chance they’ll get the reference, even though it no longer exists. The founder was Frank Crichlow, an immigrant from Trinidad, who opened the doors in 1968. The Mangrove was located on All Saints Row in Notting Hill, which now looks nothing like it used to due to gentrification. The same can be said for Brixton, another London district that was home to ‘The Windrush Generation.’

