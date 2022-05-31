The Good The Bad and The Rugby at Bath Forum

Villagers have created 104 royal-themed scarecrows for the Platinum Jubilee. They include models of the royal family stood at a balcony and the Queen with her corgis, alongside musicians Prince and Freddie Mercury from Queen. People living in Wellington, Herefordshire, make scarecrows every two years for their village fun week...
A man who helped worshippers stay in touch with their local churches during the pandemic has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the community. Mark Sanderson, 60, from Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, said it was a great honour and "quite humbling". He arranged for services and...
Moving Hereford's library into a shopping centre will bring more people into the city, a councillor says. Further details have been revealed for the plan which is set to use £8m from the government to realise the scheme. The old library's space would be used to transform the city's...
Alan Erasmus, co-founder of The Haçienda, has revealed that the iconic superclub was almost located in a warehouse in Manchester’s Castlefield area, rather than its now famous site. The club was started in 1982 by Erasmus and his Factory Records colleagues Tony Wilson, Rob Gretton, Martin Hannett and...
Click here to read the full article. HM The Queen has withdrawn from attending the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The decision for the monarch to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne.
Despite this, the Queen will still be taking part in the ceremony to light more than 3,500 beacons across the UK and in the capitals of the 54 Commonwealth countries planned for Thursday evening.
The first beacon will be lit outside Buckingham Palace...
Hundreds of people have been out across Devon celebrating the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Events have taken place in villages, towns and cities to mark 70 years since the Queen came to the throne. In Keyham, Plymouth, four giant puppets were paraded through the streets followed by...
A heritage railway has unveiled a train in honour of the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In a ceremony in Bewdley, Worcestershire, Severn Valley Railway (SVR) revealed Locomotive 34027's temporary new name - Elizabeth II. The engine has been hand-painted purple, which took "months" to do. SVR managing director...
More than 80 beacons are being lit across Cornwall and Devon as part of a tribute to the Queen. About 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth on Thursday to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The main beacon, involving the sculpture Tree of Trees, will be...
Arguably the most perfectly named place in Buckinghamshire, Quainton really is the epitome of a picture-perfect village. But despite its appearance and small population, it is absolutely packed with history and interesting facts. The village, found around seven miles north-west of Aylesbury, has a population of around 1,295 and has...
Comments / 0