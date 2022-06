Most of the towns and villages in the Hudson Valley have undergone significant changes over the years and one place that's seen a lot of change is the village of Monticello, New York. Many years ago Monticello was the number one summer vacation destination for many New York City residents. Many families would head to Monticello every year to go camping or to stay at one of the many smaller family resort locations that the area had available.

