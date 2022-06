Mary E. Brockson, 81, of Ocean View, formerly of Wilmington and Havertown, Pa., passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Bromley, Vt., May 10, 1941, and was raised in the Drexel Hill, Pa. area, daughter of the late Ludwig Peter Gordon and the late Marie Virginia (LaFleur) Gordon. Mary graduated from Villa Maria Academy High School, Class of 1959, in Malvern, Pa., attended the Retail Merchandising School in Philadelphia, Pa., and obtained her associate's degree from the Delaware College of Art and Design.

OCEAN VIEW, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO