Special Memorial Day tribute at Knoxville cemetery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One talented group in Knoxville is commemorating a decade of their existence with a pair of special performances. The Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus (KGMC) will present their 10-year anniversary concert entitled In the Living Years on Saturday, June 4 at the Bijou Theatre. KGMC, initially comprised of 15 members, had their first performance at the 2012 KnoxPride. Since then, the group has grown exponentially, expanding their membership to people in the Tri-Cities. They have also embarked on a regional tour, and performed not only in East Tennessee, but also places like Denver and Washington, D.C.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO