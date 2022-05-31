Morristown store helping with baby formula shortage

ABINGDON, Va. (WFXR) — Food City reported on Friday that a customer purchased one of the recalled powdered infant formulas produced by Abbott. The company stated the purchase was Similac Adv. Complete Nutrition 12.4 ounce had a recalled lot code from one of its stores. They are urging customers who recently bought this type of […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo and rescue officials were sounding the alarm against humans interacting with fawns. This is the time of year when The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue often see people bringing fawns into their care, worried something happened to the animal. ”During this time of the year...
Tails and Paws highlights a few animals up for adoption at the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City, or you can give them a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You...
Tennessee ranks 8th in the nation for most hot car deaths and experts at East Tennessee Children's Hospital showed in a temperature demonstration this week why drivers should always look before they lock. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
KINGSPORT — Petworks will host a Clear the Shelter event for cats on Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The shelter currently has more than 170 cats and kittens in the shelter and is over capacity, according to a press release. For one day only, the shelter will be...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The outdoor adventurer, the beer enthusiast and the dog lover will be able to stop by an event offering something for everyone on Saturday. It's called "Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark" and Visit Knoxville is hosting it. It is meant to encourage people to explore the city's extensive urban wilderness, giving attendees a chance to ride bikes and explore Knoxville with their four-legged friends at their sides.
June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and 6 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers is sharing his mission for ending the disease after his mother, Patsy, passed away due to complications with Alzheimer's in December 2021.
Over the Edge Knoxville raises money for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Go over the edge to raise money for the ARC Knox …. Fans line Lindsey Nelson Stadium for NCAA Knoxville …. Parents remembering 15-month-old daughter killed …. Project Eagle facility construction. Blount County couple calls surviving plane...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee doughnut stores are celebrating National Doughnut Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the women of the Salvation Army who served pastries to soldiers during World War One. WVLT News visited a Maryville favorite- Richy Kreme, where Dustin Cochran, the owner, was giving out free...
The injury prevention team at East Tennessee Children's Hospital displayed a tall thermometer for everyone to see how hot it can really get on a summer day inside of a vehicle. The demonstration is to promote hot car death/injury awareness. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former patient of Peter Stimpson, who lost his medical license, said she went to Stimpson to help with chronic back pain. She, along with several other former patients of Stimpson’s, said he overprescribed them opioids. Stimpson was put on probation back in 2016 and...
After a scary moment for a rising high school senior, Hayley Delp is now hoping to get a message out about the dangers of Peery's Mill dam. Doctors said what she experienced over Memorial Day weekend is medically referred to as a nonfatal drowning.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, May 27 the Knox County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old James Barnwell drowned in Fort Loudon Lake in his backyard in West Knox County. The victim's name on paper is James Barnwell, but his family and friends knew him as Thomas - a young man full of love and loyalty to those he cared about.
(WJHL) – June 3 marks National Doughnut Day, and several bakeries and eateries are offering special deals on their treats. Below is a list of some of the doughnut deals you can snag in the Tri-Cities: Daylight Donuts Daylight Donuts in Johnson City is celebrating the tasty treat day by offering a free glazed doughnut […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second year in a row, fans are encouraged to “dress up in your Dolly-best” and head to Knoxville’s Old City neighborhood for the 2022 Dolly Fest the first weekend of June. Dolly Fest will run from June 3-5 and will...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The summer heat is nice, only when it is outside. USA Insulation is here to help you make sure your house stays cool and fresh this summer. Statistics have shown this summer is hotter and muggier than usual, and the more the HVAC system is being used, the higher your bills are becoming.
Comments / 0