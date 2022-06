SHIB has experienced an unprecedented fall in value in the year 2022. Shiba Inu is among the coins that motivated more people to venture into crypto investment. The unprecedented growth of the coin in 2021, which saw the price grow by 500,000%, made most people invest in it. Even early investors who had only a tenth of a dollar’s worth of SHIB tokens became filthy rich due to the coin.

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO