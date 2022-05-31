ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

“We must work at our democracy,” says Ryan

Mid-Hudson News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan had some resounding words as he reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day. Ryan is a West Point graduate who...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 4

Janet Rovak
4d ago

When we get the Democrats out of the White House, we’ll be doing just fine! You need to concentrate on getting Centeral Hudson straighten out !

Reply(1)
2
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Delgado, local leaders hold summit to discuss violence in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Reverend Dr. Jesse Bottoms of the Beulah Baptist Church hosted a summit on Friday to discuss ways to combat violence in the City of Poughkeepsie. Local elected officials, community members, church leaders, and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado joined Rev. Bottoms for a closed-door meeting to search for solutions to a number of related issues.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Astorino confident ahead of GOP primary for governor

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Former two-term Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, the state’s Republican candidate against Andrew Cuomo in 2014, is running for governor again. Astorino is battling to secure the GOP nomination against Congressman Lee Zeldin and Andrew Guiliani, an advisor to former President Donald Trump. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County Office Building lit in orange for Gun Violence Awareness

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Office Building at 244 Fair Street in Kingston will be illuminated in orange through Sunday, June 5 to raise awareness about gun violence. Ulster County is participating in the “Light the Landmarks” campaign, a partnership with organizations around the state to bring awareness to the severe impacts of gun violence across New York and signifies the commencement of Gun Violence Awareness Month.
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Kingston headed for rent control

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s rental apartment vacancy rate is 1.57 percent, well below 6.7 percent rate in 2020, and Mayor Steven Noble is asking the common council to declare a housing emergency paving the way for rent stabilization. Under the state’s Emergency Tenant Protection Act, rental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
City
Kingston, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
City
West Point, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Kingston begins community preservation plan process

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston is preparing a Community Preservation Plan (CPP), which will guide future investments in the city’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources. The Community Preservation Plan can identify priorities for resource protection including the preservation of historic places, expansion of public access to the...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh Ministry’s planned supportive housing wins architectural approval

NEWBURGH – The Newburgh City Architectural Review Committee has approved the design of the Newburgh Ministry’s proposed supportive housing project on Johnston Street off lower Broadway. The 50-unit residential facility would compliment the housing development by RUPCO and Habitat for Humanity, said the ministry’s Executive Director, Collin Jarvis....
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

TechCity deal finalized; former IBM site to become iPark87

KINGSTON – Ulster County has reached an agreement with National Resources to transfer ownership of the western portion of the former TechCity campus in the Town of Ulster. A closing has been scheduled for next week and National Resources will begin environmental remediation and revitalization of the property, which is now branded as iPark87.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County GOP mulls over Senate candidates

GOSHEN – Following the surprise announcement that one-term Republican State Senator Michael Martucci would not seek re-election in a race that would have pitted him against popular Democratic Senator James Skoufis, a number of potential GOP candidates have surfaced. They include two Orange County officials and two municipal officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Mid-Hudson News Network

Local resources available for domestic abuse victims

TOWN OF WALLKILL – At a Police Department Community Council meeting Thursday night conducted by Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman, experts explored the complicated circumstances surrounding any domestic violence incident. Participating in the discussion panel were Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, FEARLESS Executive Director Kelly Kostyal- Larrier, and...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Old Poughkeepsie “Y” building to be razed

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County will take a major step in the path to develop a countywide youth center at the site of the former YMCA building at 35 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie. The site will make way for the Youth Opportunity Union. County and city officials are expected to...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three more COVID-19 deaths

ALBANY – Three more people have died in the region from the COVID-19 virus, the State Health Department reported – two in Orange County and one in Greene County. Another 695 people in the Hudson Valley/Catskills region tested positive on Tuesday. COUNTY TOTAL POSITIVE NEW POSITIVE. Columbia 11,224...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#American
Mid-Hudson News Network

Street paving in City of Kingston

KINGSTON – Washington Avenue from Schwenk Drive to Lucas Avenue, including the intersection at North Front Street in the City of Kingston will be paved next week. The Department of Public Works will begin preparing the section of Washington Avenue near the Trailways bus terminal on Monday, June 6.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two convicted of kidnapping brother and sister from Sullivan County

WHITE PLAINS – Two Guatemala residents were convicted following a three-week trial in White Plains federal court on Thursday of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother from their mother in Woodridge. Mordechay Malka, 27, and Matityau Malka, 30, both U.S. citizens, are members of the extremist Jewish...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Appellate court rejects inmate’s conviction appeal

KINGSTON – A state prisoner who pled guilty in Ulster County Court in June 2019 to attempted promoting prison contraband has lost the appeal of his conviction. Alejandro Almanzar was sentenced as a second felony offender to 1 1/3 to three years in prison. He later appealed the conviction...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middle schooler brings knife to school

SLATE HILL – A Middle School student at the Minisink Valley Central School District brought a knife to school on Wednesday and school safety officers immediately involved themselves in the situation as soon as they became aware of it, according to a note sent to families of students at the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist dies on his birthday

CORNWALL – A GoFundMe account has been established to help defray the funeral expenses for the 23-year-old New York City man killed when his motorcycle crashed over a stone wall and careened 300 feet down Storm King Mountain on Wednesday morning. The victim, Imanol Jimenez, “left this world on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Six indicted in Orange County in check fraud scheme

GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted six people in connection with a wide-ranging fraud scheme that spanned from March 2021 through this April, and which resulted in a total loss of more than $250,000 to local businesses. Indicted were Turgaud Dubuisson, 29; Anthony Dubuisson, 25; Robert...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Virginia man arraigned on six-count indictment in murder of cabbie

NEW ROCHELLE – Covington, Virginia resident Percell Lamont Ross, 52, was arraigned on Thursday in a six-count indictment charging him with the October 17, 2021 shooting death of a New Rochelle cab driver. Ross is charged with three counts of murder, two counts of robbery and criminal possession of...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man convicted in baby bathtub drowning

KINGSTON – A Kingston man who left his infant daughter unattended in a bathtub with running water resulting in her drowning, was convicted by Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds on Thursday on the charge of criminally negligent homicide. Ashante Inniss, 28, had left his six-month-old daughter in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy