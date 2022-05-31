ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Highly stable and tunable peptoid/hemin enzymatic mimetics with natural peroxidase-like activities

By Tengyue Jian
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping tunable and stable peroxidase mimetics with high catalytic efficiency provides a promising opportunity to improve and expand enzymatic catalysis in lignin depolymerization. A class of peptoid-based peroxidase mimetics with tunable catalytic activity and high stability is developed by constructing peptoids and hemins into self-assembled crystalline nanomaterials. By varying peptoid side...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Mechanical forces couple bone matrix mineralization with inhibition of angiogenesis to limit adolescent bone growth

Bone growth requires a specialised, highly angiogenic blood vessel subtype, so-called type H vessels, which pave the way for osteoblasts surrounding these vessels. At the end of adolescence, type H vessels differentiate into quiescent type L endothelium lacking the capacity to promote bone growth. Until now, the signals that switch off type H vessel identity and thus limit adolescent bone growth have remained ill defined. Here we show that mechanical forces, associated with increased body weight at the end of adolescence, trigger the mechanoreceptor PIEZO1 and thereby mediate enhanced production of the kinase FAM20C in osteoblasts. FAM20C, the major kinase of the secreted phosphoproteome, phosphorylates dentin matrix protein 1, previously identified as a key factor in bone mineralization. Thereupon, dentin matrix protein 1 is secreted from osteoblasts in a burst-like manner. Extracellular dentin matrix protein 1 inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor signalling by preventing phosphorylation of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2. Hence, secreted dentin matrix protein 1 transforms type H vessels into type L to limit bone growth activity and enhance bone mineralization. The discovered mechanism may suggest new options for the treatment of diseases characterised by aberrant activity of bone and vessels such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and osteosarcoma.
BERLIN, DE
Nature.com

History-dependent domain and skyrmion formation in 2D van der Waals magnet FeGeTe

The discovery of two-dimensional magnets has initiated a new field of research, exploring both fundamental low-dimensional magnetism, and prospective spintronic applications. Recently, observations of magnetic skyrmions in the 2D ferromagnet Fe3GeTe2 (FGT) have been reported, introducing further application possibilities. However, controlling the exhibited magnetic state requires systematic knowledge of the history-dependence of the spin textures, which remains largely unexplored in 2D magnets. In this work, we utilise real-space imaging, and complementary simulations, to determine and explain the thickness-dependent magnetic phase diagrams of an exfoliated FGT flake, revealing a complex, history-dependent emergence of the uniformly magnetised, stripe domain and skyrmion states. The results show that the interplay of the dominant dipolar interaction and strongly temperature dependent out-of-plane anisotropy energy terms enables the selective stabilisation of all three states at zero field, and at a single temperature, while the Dzyaloshinksii-Moriya interaction must be present to realise the observed NÃ©el-type domain walls. The findings open perspectives for 2D devices incorporating topological spin textures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cancer immunotherapy based on image-guided STING activation by nucleotide nanocomplex-decorated ultrasound microbubbles

The cytosolic innate immune sensor cyclic GMP-AMP synthase-stimulator of interferon genes (cGAS-STING) pathway is crucial for priming adaptive antitumour immunity through antigen-presenting cells (APCs). Natural agonists, such as cyclic dinucleotides (CDNs), activate the cGAS-STING pathway, but their clinical translation is impeded by poor cytosolic entry and serum stability, low specificity and rapid tissue clearance. Here we developed an ultrasound (US)-guided cancer immunotherapy platform using nanocomplexes composed of 2"²3"²-cyclic guanosine monophosphate-adenosine monophosphate (cGAMP) electrostatically bound to biocompatible branched cationic biopolymers that are conjugated onto APC-targeting microbubbles (MBs). The nanocomplex-conjugated MBs engaged with APCs and efficiently delivered cGAMP into the cytosol via sonoporation, resulting in activation of cGAS-STING and downstream proinflammatory pathways that efficiently prime antigen-specific T cells. This bridging of innate and adaptive immunity inhibited tumour growth in both localized and metastatic murine cancer models. Our findings demonstrate that targeted local activation of STING in APCs under spatiotemporal US stimulation results in systemic antitumour immunity and improves the therapeutic efficacy of checkpoint blockade, thus paving the way towards novel image-guided strategies for targeted immunotherapy of cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Research#Peptoid#Peroxidase#3 3#Pep Hemin#Vmax Km
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Light instead of electricity: A new kind of 'green hydrogen'

Hydrogen could be an important part of our future energy supply: It can be stored, transported and burned as needed. However, most of the hydrogen available today is a by-product of natural gas production, and this has to change for climate protection reasons. The best strategy so far to produce environmentally friendly "green hydrogen" is to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity that comes from renewable energy sources, for example photovoltaic cells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Transparency on demand: A novel process can render artificial materials transparent or even entirely invisible

Space, the final frontier. The starship Enterprise pursues its mission to explore the galaxy, when all communication channels are suddenly cut off by an impenetrable nebula. In many episodes of the iconic TV series, the valiant crew must "tech the tech" and "science the science" within just 45 minutes of airtime in order to facilitate their escape from this or a similar predicament before the end credits roll. Despite spending a significantly longer time in their laboratories, a team of scientists from the University of Rostock has succeeded in developing an entirely new approach for the design of artificial materials that can transmit light signals without any distortions by means of precisely tuned flows of energy. They have published their results in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Impact of climate change on river water temperature and dissolved oxygen: Indian riverine thermal regimes

The impact of climate change on the oxygen saturation content of the world's surface waters is a significant topic for future water quality in a warming environment. While increasing river water temperatures (RWTs) with climate change signals have been the subject of several recent research, how climate change affects Dissolved Oxygen (DO) saturation levels have not been intensively studied. This study examined the direct effect of rising RWTs on saturated DO concentrations. For this, a hybrid deep learning model using Long Short-Term Memory integrated with k-nearest neighbor bootstrap resampling algorithm is developed for RWT prediction addressing sparse spatiotemporal RWT data for seven major polluted river catchments of India at a monthly scale. The summer RWT increase for Tunga-Bhadra, Sabarmati, Musi, Ganga, and Narmada basins are predicted as 3.1, 3.8, 5.8, 7.3, 7.8Â Â°C, respectively, for 2071"“2100 with ensemble of NASA Earth Exchange Global Daily Downscaled Projections of air temperature with Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 scenario. The RWT increases up to7Â Â°C for summer, reaching close to 35Â Â°C, and decreases DO saturation capacity by 2"“12% for 2071"“2100. Overall, for every 1Â Â°C RWT increase, there will be about 2.3% decrease in DO saturation level concentrations over Indian catchments under climate signals.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Nanostructured block copolymer muscles

High-performance actuating materials are necessary for advances in robotics, prosthetics and smart clothing. Here we report a class of fibre actuators that combine solution-phase block copolymer self-assembly and strain-programmed crystallization. The actuators consist of highly aligned nanoscale structures with alternating crystalline and amorphous domains, resembling the ordered and striated pattern of mammalian skeletal muscle. The reported nanostructured block copolymer muscles excel in several aspects compared with current actuators, including efficiency (75.5%), actuation strain (80%) and mechanical properties (for example, strain-at-break of up to 900% and toughness of up to 121.2"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3). The fibres exhibit on/off rotary actuation with a peak rotational speed of 450"‰r.p.m. Furthermore, the reported fibres demonstrate multi-trigger actuation (heat and hydration), offering switchable mechanical properties and various operating modes. The versatility and recyclability of the polymer fibres, combined with the facile fabrication method, opens new avenues for creating multifunctional and recyclable actuators using block copolymers.
MANISH KUMAR
Nature.com

Learning binds new inputs into functional synaptic clusters via spinogenesis

Learning induces the formation of new excitatory synapses in the form of dendritic spines, but their functional properties remain unknown. Here, using longitudinal in vivo two-photon imaging and correlated electron microscopy of dendritic spines in the motor cortex of mice during motor learning, we describe a framework for the formation, survival and resulting function of new, learning-related spines. Specifically, our data indicate that the formation of new spines during learning is guided by the potentiation of functionally clustered preexisting spines exhibiting task-related activity during earlier sessions of learning. We present evidence that this clustered potentiation induces the local outgrowth of multiple filopodia from the nearby dendrite, locally sampling the adjacent neuropil for potential axonal partners, likely via targeting preexisting presynaptic boutons. Successful connections are then selected for survival based on co-activity with nearby task-related spines, ensuring that the new spine preserves functional clustering. The resulting locally coherent activity of new spines signals the learned movement. Furthermore, we found that a majority of new spines synapse with axons previously unrepresented in these dendritic domains. Thus, learning involves the binding of new information streams into functional synaptic clusters to subserve learned behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activation network mapping for integration of heterogeneous fMRI findings

Functional neuroimaging techniques have been widely used to probe the neural substrates of facial emotion processing in healthy people. However, findings are largely inconsistent across studies. Here, we introduce a new technique termed activation network mapping to examine whether heterogeneous functional magnetic resonance imaging findings localize to a common network for emotion processing. First, using the existing method of activation likelihood estimation meta-analysis, we showed that individual-brain-based reproducibility was low across studies. Second, using activation network mapping, we found that network-based reproducibility across these same studies was higher. Validation analysis indicated that the activation network mapping-localized network aligned with stimulation sites, structural abnormalities and brain lesions that disrupt facial emotion processing. Finally, we verified the generality of the activation network mapping technique by applying it to another cognitive process, that is, rumination. Activation network mapping may potentially be broadly applicable to localize brain networks of cognitive functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The structure, function and expression analysis of the nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily of plant aquaporins in tomato

The nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein (NIP) family belonging to a group of aquaporin proteins is unique to plants. NIPs have a wide of transport activities and are involved in developmental processes and stress tolerance. The well reported Lsi1 and Lsi6 belonging to NIP III were characterized as Si transporters. However, except Lsi1 and Lsi6, most NIPs remain unknown. Here, we identified 43 putative aquaporins in tomato. We found there are 12 NIPs, including 8 NIP I proteins, 3 NIP II proteins, and 1 NIP III protein among the 43 aquaporins. Also, there are two Si efflux transporters SlLsi2-1 and SlLsi2-2 identified by using Lsi2 proteins from other species. By analysing the phylogenetic relationships, conserved residues and expression patterns, we propose that three NIP I members (SlNIP-2, SlNIP-3 and SlNIP-11) may transport water, ammonia, urea, and boric acid, and contribute to pollen development. Three NIP II proteins (SlNIP-7, SlNIP-9 and SlNIP-12) may be boric acid facilitators, and affect plant growth and anther development. Overall, the study provides valuable candidates of Si transporters and other NIP proteins to further explore their roles in uptake and transport for silicon, boron, and other substrates in tomato.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Superior radiation tolerance via reversible disordering"“ordering transition of coherent superlattices

Materials capable of sustaining high radiation doses at a high temperature are required for next-generation fission and future fusion energy. To date, however, even the most promising structural materials cannot withstand the demanded radiation environment due to irreversible radiation-driven microstructure degradation. Here we report a counterintuitive strategy to achieve exceptionally high radiation tolerance at high temperatures by enabling reversible local disordering"“ordering transition of the introduced superlattice nanoprecipitates in metallic materials. As particularly demonstrated in martensitic steel containing a high density of B2-ordered superlattices, no void swelling was detected even after ultrahigh-dose radiation damage at 400"“600"‰Â°C. The reordering process of the low-misfit superlattices in highly supersaturated matrices occurs through the short-range reshuffling of radiation-induced point defects and excess solutes right after rapid, ballistic disordering. This dynamic process stabilizes the microstructure, continuously promotes in situ defect recombination and efficiently prevents the capillary-driven long-range diffusion process. The strategy can be readily applied into other materials and pave the pathway for developing materials with high radiation tolerance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Observation of light-driven band structure via multiband high-harmonic spectroscopy

Intense light"“matter interactions have revolutionized our ability to probe and manipulate quantum systems at sub-femtosecond timescales1, opening routes to the all-optical control of electronic currents in solids at petahertz rates2,3,4,5,6,7. Such control typically requires electric-field amplitudes in the range of almost volts per angstrom, when the voltage drop across a lattice site becomes comparable to the characteristic bandgap energies. In this regime, intense light"“matter interaction induces notable modifications to the electronic and optical properties8,9,10, dramatically modifying the crystal band structure. Yet, identifying and characterizing such modifications remain an outstanding problem. As the oscillating electric field changes within the driving field's cycle, does the band structure follow and how can it be defined? Here we address this fundamental question, proposing all-optical spectroscopy to probe the laser-induced closing of the bandgap between adjacent conduction bands. Our work reveals the link between nonlinear light"“matter interactions in strongly driven crystals and the sub-cycle modifications in their effective band structure.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Adversarial domain translation networks for integrating large-scale atlas-level single-cell datasets

The rapid emergence of large-scale atlas-level single-cell RNA-seq datasets presents remarkable opportunities for broad and deep biological investigations through integrative analyses. However, harmonizing such datasets requires integration approaches to be not only computationally scalable, but also capable of preserving a wide range of fine-grained cell populations. We have created Portal, a unified framework of adversarial domain translation to learn harmonized representations of datasets. When compared to other state-of-the-art methods, Portal achieves better performance for preserving biological variation during integration, while achieving the integration of millions of cells, in minutes, with low memory consumption. We show that Portal is widely applicable to integrating datasets across different samples, platforms and data types. We also apply Portal to the integration of cross-species datasets with limited shared information among them, elucidating biological insights into the similarities and divergences in the spermatogenesis process among mouse, macaque and human.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial thinking as the missing piece in mathematics curricula

It is well established that spatial thinking is central to discovery, learning, and communication in mathematics, as indicated by convincing evidence that those with strong spatial skills also demonstrate advantages for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) performance. Yet, spatial thinking-the ability recall, generate, manipulate, and reason about spatial relations-is often absent from modern mathematics curricula. In this commentary, we outline evidence from our recent meta-analysis, demonstrating a causal role of spatial thinking on mathematics. We subsequently discuss the implications of educational policy decisions made across different countries, regarding the prioritization of spatial reasoning in the classroom. Given the increasing global demand for highly qualified STEM graduates, and evidence that spatial skills promote improvements in STEM outcomes, we argue that it is remiss to continue to ignore spatial skill development as a component of educational policy.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The Na/K-ATPase oxidant amplification loop regulates aging

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26768-9, published online 26 June 2018. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity among the following:. DNP blot images in Figs. 3h (H2O2"‰+"‰pNaKtide group), S1a (both lanes in Y group and left lane in O"‰+"‰WD"‰+"‰P group) and S2a (OB...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy