Highly stable and tunable peptoid/hemin enzymatic mimetics with natural peroxidase-like activities

Learning induces the formation of new excitatory synapses in the form of dendritic spines, but their functional properties remain unknown. Here, using longitudinal in vivo two-photon imaging and correlated electron microscopy of dendritic spines in the motor cortex of mice during motor learning, we describe a framework for the formation, survival and resulting function of new, learning-related spines. Specifically, our data indicate that the formation of new spines during learning is guided by the potentiation of functionally clustered preexisting spines exhibiting task-related activity during earlier sessions of learning. We present evidence that this clustered potentiation induces the local outgrowth of multiple filopodia from the nearby dendrite, locally sampling the adjacent neuropil for potential axonal partners, likely via targeting preexisting presynaptic boutons. Successful connections are then selected for survival based on co-activity with nearby task-related spines, ensuring that the new spine preserves functional clustering. The resulting locally coherent activity of new spines signals the learned movement. Furthermore, we found that a majority of new spines synapse with axons previously unrepresented in these dendritic domains. Thus, learning involves the binding of new information streams into functional synaptic clusters to subserve learned behaviors.

