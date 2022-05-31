History-dependent domain and skyrmion formation in 2D van der Waals magnet FeGeTe

We present a particle-in-cell (PIC) analysis of terahertz (THz) radiation by ultrafast plasma currents driven by relativistic-intensity laser pulses. We show that, while the I0 \({\lambda }_{0}^{2}\) product of the laser intensity I0 and the laser wavelength Î»0 plays the key role in the energy scaling of strong-field laser-plasma THz generation, the THz output energy, WTHz, does not follow the I0 \({\lambda }_{0}^{2}\) scaling. Its behavior as a function of I0 and Î»0 is instead much more complex. Our two- and three-dimensional PIC analysis shows that, for moderate, subrelativistic and weakly relativistic fields, WTHz(I0 \({\lambda }_{0}^{2}\)) can be approximated as (I0Î»02)Î±, with a suitable exponent Î±, as a clear signature of vacuum electron acceleration as a predominant physical mechanism whereby the energy of the laser driver is transferred to THz radiation. For strongly relativistic laser fields, on the other hand, WTHz(I0 \({\lambda }_{0}^{2}\)) closely follows the scaling dictated by the relativistic electron laser ponderomotive potential \({\mathscr{F}}_{{\text{e}}}\), converging to WTHz âˆ \({I}_{0}^{1/2}{\lambda }_{0}\) for very high I0, thus indicating the decisive role of relativistic ponderomotive charge acceleration as a mechanism behind laser-to-THz energy conversion. Analysis of the electron distribution function shows that the temperature Te of hot laser-driven electrons bouncing back and forth between the plasma boundaries displays the same behavior as a function of I0 and Î»0, altering its scaling from (I0Î»02)Î± to that of \({\mathscr{F}}_{{\text{e}}}\), converging to WTHz âˆ \({I}_{0}^{1/2}{\lambda }_{0}\) for very high I0. These findings provide a clear physical picture of THz generation in relativistic and subrelativistic laser plasmas, suggesting the THz yield WTHz resolved as a function of I0 and Î»0 as a meaningful measurable that can serve as a probe for the temperature Te of hot electrons in a vast class of laser"“plasma interactions. Specifically, the Î± exponent of the best (I0Î»02)Î± fit of the THz yield suggests a meaningful probe that can help identify the dominant physical mechanisms whereby the energy of the laser field is converted to the energy of plasma electrons.

