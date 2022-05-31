ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Turkey, Russia to discuss Ukraine exports corridor in talks on June 8

 4 days ago

ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will come to Turkey with a military delegation on June 8 to discuss creating a potential sea corridor for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said...

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Putin will discuss world food crisis with head of African Union - Kremlin

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the growing world food crisis with the chairman of the African Union on Friday and give him an "exhaustive" explanation of what is really happening with Ukrainian grain, the Kremlin said. Putin will meet Senegalese President Macky Sall, chairman of...
POLITICS
Putin willing to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals, says AU chair

DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a willingness to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals during a meeting in Sochi on Friday. Sall added in a statement on Twitter that Putin...
ECONOMY
Egypt stands to receive $600 mln in wheat import, silo funding from World Bank, EU

CAIRO, June 2 (Reuters) - Egypt stands to access more than $600 million from the World Bank and the European Union to improve its wheat silo system and support government wheat purchases as it struggles with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Under a food security programme pending approval...
WORLD
Lukashenko says ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus was ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus, local newspaper "Belarus Today" quoted him as saying. "Now everyone is looking for logistics... Okay, we can talk. We do not mind: bring it through Belarus,...
POLITICS
UPDATE 1-More talks needed to allow Russian exports - UN official

GENEVA, June 3 (Reuters) - More talks are needed to strike a deal on allowing exports from Russia as part of an envisaged accord to resume Ukrainian food exports, the United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine said on Friday. "There was in principle agreement from Russia that they will agree...
ECONOMY
WRAPUP 5-Ukrainians hold out as Russia storms eastern city on war's 100th day

(Adds reporting from Sievierodonetsk, changes dateline from KYIV. Note profanity in paragraph 6) * Too early to write off Sievierodonetsk, governor says. * "We're gonna push the Russians back," fighter says. * Russia warns U.S. on arming Ukraine. * U.N. aid chief is in Moscow for grain talks. SIEVIERODONETSK, Ukraine,...
POLITICS
Ukraine seeks UN-backed mission to export grain shipments through Black Sea

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with international partners to create a United Nations-backed mission to restore Black Sea shipping routes and export Ukrainian farm produce, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday. Russia has captured some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and its navy controls major transport...
INDUSTRY
Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a...
ECONOMY
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine's Zelenskiy eyes 'inflection point' in war as Russia tightens grip on key target

* Zelenskiy urges West to step up arms supplies to Ukraine. * Says 20% of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands. * Also strike targets in western, southern Ukraine. KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia tightened its grip on a key target in a battle for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region while President Volodymir Zelenskiy pleaded for more Western arms to help Ukraine reach an "inflection point" and prevail in the war.
POLITICS
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy expects more weapons as battle for Ukraine's east rages

(Updates with detail on Russian naval exercise) * Russia holds 20% of Ukraine's territory, says Zelenskiy. * Areas held by Russia are a "complete disaster" - Zelenskiy. LVIV, Ukraine, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive more weapons from allies after a new U.S. pledge of help, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the battle for Ukraine's east raged 100 days into Russia's invasion.
MILITARY
U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports lingers

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.22%...
AGRICULTURE
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE

