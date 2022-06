Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano has a bearish market structure on the lower timeframes after it was unable to push past the $0.68 highs, and also fell beneath the $0.58 mark. Cardano whales (>10m ADA holders) appeared to have gained ground in recent days as well, which suggested whales could be accumulating ADA.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO