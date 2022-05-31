ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Advance

Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress

By Jacob Fischler
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiOy2_0fvVjboY00

Photo by Dave Freeman, courtesy of Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters

A U.S. House panel broke along party lines last week as its members debated mining near the most popular wilderness area in the country, following President Joe Biden’s decision earlier this year to block federal approval of a new mine.

Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee said they supported Minnesota U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum’s bill to permanently protect nearly a quarter-million acres of Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from the polluting byproducts of mining for nickel, cobalt, copper and other minerals.

“There are just some places that there’s just too much risk to mine in,” said McCollum, a Democrat from St. Paul on May 24.  “There’s no room for error. There is no level of acceptable risk for toxic … drainage in this watershed. Once it’s damaged, it would be damaged forever.”

Republicans, including Pete Stauber, the panel’s ranking member, whose Iron Range district includes the Boundary Waters and the surrounding area, said the bill would needlessly block a project that would provide good-paying jobs as well as critical materials needed for electric vehicles and other products.

The bill “arbitrarily withdraws the region — a historic mining district — from accessing the metals that electric carmakers and others so desperately need,” Stauber said. “The bill ignores the project’s potential for environmental benefits and is being offered against the wishes of unions and families in Minnesota.”

Earlier this year, the Biden administration reversed an approval made by former President Donald Trump’s administration for Twin Metals Minnesota to open a mine in the area. The Trump decision was itself a reversal of an Obama administration decision to deny mining.

McCollum’s bill would put an end to administration-by-administration flip-flopping and permanently ban any future mining in the area.

Thomas Tidwell, the U.S. Forest Service chief under President Barack Obama, said at Tuesday’s hearing McCollum’s bill was needed to provide certainty.

“What happened under the last administration, where my non-consent decision was reversed, and, without due process, the mineral withdraw study was stopped, it is clear that the Boundary Waters needs legislative protection to stop acid mine drainage from degrading the iconic values of this area,” he said.

The Boundary Waters is the most-visited wilderness area in the country, subcommittee Chairman Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat from California, said. It drives the local economy, he added, citing a Harvard University study that projected added protections would create 4,600 more jobs in the area.

Domestic mining defended

Advocates for the mine said it would be at least carbon-neutral because of the materials it would provide for electric vehicles.

Julie Padilla, the chief regulatory officer for Twin Metals Minnesota, said the project posed no risk of acid rock drainage into the Boundary Waters.

“Our project will not negatively impact the Boundary Waters,” Padilla said. “It cannot by law, and it will not by design. This is exactly the mine that should be advancing in this area.”

Republicans said mining domestically was preferable to acquiring the same minerals from adversaries like Russia and China.

“It just seems immensely clear we are going to obtain these minerals in some fashion,” Idaho Republican Russ Fulcher said. “Quite frankly, we just have to. Well, the question is, do we do so responsibly, domestically? Or do we purchase from our enemies who harvest in a very irresponsible manner?”

Stauber said his district was home to 95% of U.S. nickel, 80% of cobalt and more than one-third of copper in the country.

But the ecosystem’s delicate ecosystem and pristine waters also merited protection, Democrats said.

“The United States needs minerals, but not from here,” Tidwell said. “The risk is just too great.”

State mining legacy

Republicans, led by Stauber, also argued a ban on mining would hurt the local economy and was antithetical to the region’s cultural identity.

Mining jobs pay an average of $100,000 a year with benefits, Padilla told the panel. Tourism jobs average only about $22,000 without benefits, she said.

Stauber noted mining has been a dominant industry in Northern Minnesota for more than a century.

“It’s about ending an industry that has employed Minnesotans and Iron Rangers for over 130 years,” he said.

McCollum noted there was a carve out in the bill for taconite mining, a traditional Iron Range product.

Tidwell said the proposed Twin Metals project differed from other mines in Minnesota, which he said had “a great history of mining,” because of the hydrogeology of the Boundary Waters and the risk from sulfide ore.

The post Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Whitmer asks Interior secretary to decide on federal status for Grand River Bands

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the federal government to promptly decide a West Michigan Ottawa tribe’s federal status, in order to make a better informed decision on whether to grant a neighboring tribe’s request for a casino in Muskegon County. The federally recognized Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, originally descended from villages of the […] The post Whitmer asks Interior secretary to decide on federal status for Grand River Bands  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting

WASHINGTON — Following mass shootings in New York and Texas, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to mark up gun control legislation — though it’s likely doomed. The package includes eight gun-related bills, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” and they are expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. […] The post Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

U.S. House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package with broad bipartisan support

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to provide an additional $40 billion in economic, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine as its troops continue fighting back against Russia’s invasion. The legislation, released just hours before, now goes to the U.S. Senate, where leaders hope to quickly send the bill to President Joe Biden’s […] The post U.S. House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package with broad bipartisan support appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Copper Mining#Mining Equipment#Economy#Boundary Waters#Politics#U S House#Democrats#Superior National Forest#Republicans#Iron Range
Michigan Advance

Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are […] The post Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab

Updated, 11:45 a.m., 5/21/22 They met under a huge peach tree nestled on a grassy double lot during a sweltering 90-degree evening in Detroit — not the breezy porch of the Mackinac Island Grand Hotel.  It was an annual “Blacinaw Island” meeting in the city’s North End community. The Monday gathering included Detroit activists who […] The post ‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Democrat in charge of keeping the chamber blue in November’s midterm elections said Tuesday that Republicans running in suburban swing districts are trying to “hide” their views on abortion and gun legislation from voters. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said during a call with regional reporters that […] The post Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Michigan white supremacist leader sentenced on civil disorder charge

The leader of a national white supremacist group was sentenced Tuesday in Michigan on civil disorder charges. Tuscola County Circuit Court Judge Amy Gierhart ordered Justen Watkins, 25, of Bad Axe to a term of 32 months to 4 years in prison for conspiring to train for a civil disorder and a mandatory consecutive 2 […] The post Michigan white supremacist leader sentenced on civil disorder charge appeared first on Michigan Advance.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Michigan Advance

Report: GOP legislator who requested voting tabulator access ‘entangled’ in MSP investigation

A Michigan legislator is under scrutiny as part of an investigation into whether third parties gained unauthorized access to election equipment and data after the 2020 election. State Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City) tried to gain access to a tabulator, according to Reuters, which reported that a township clerk in Roscommon County said Rendon made […] The post Report: GOP legislator who requested voting tabulator access ‘entangled’ in MSP investigation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Senate confirms MSU professor to Fed board, first Black woman in its 108-year history

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Michigan State University economist and professor Lisa D. Cook to become the first Black woman to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  Cook was nominated by President Biden in January to serve on the board, which governs the Federal Reserve Bank, the central bank […] The post Senate confirms MSU professor to Fed board, first Black woman in its 108-year history appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Congress, White House scramble to ease baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON — Both the Biden administration and Congress moved Wednesday to try to relieve a national infant formula shortage, as the White House invoked the Defense Production Act and the U.S. House approved $28 million for the Food and Drug Administration. President Joe Biden said he would use the law to address the formula shortage, requiring suppliers […] The post Congress, White House scramble to ease baby formula shortage appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to send President Joe Biden a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that will provide additional economic, humanitarian and military support to the country. The 86-11 vote marks the second time Congress cleared a multibillion-dollar package since Russia invaded in late February. Negotiators opted both times to increase […] The post Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol subpoenaed five Republican House members Thursday who the panel believes have knowledge of the events leading up to the attack, including communication with then-President Donald Trump. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft

WASHINGTON — U.S. House lawmakers questioned several labor experts last week before a House Education and Labor panel about how a new bill to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 would protect workers from wage theft. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the bill, H.R. 3712, known as the “Wage Theft Prevention and Wage […] The post U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

House passes DHHS budget bill with abortion restrictions

The GOP-led House passed a proposed budget for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Wednesday that includes a number of restrictions to abortion access and prohibits state funding for abortion care. Senate Bill 828, introduced by state Sen. Rick Outman (R-Six Lakes), would prohibit funding to organizations, and any of their subcontracts, that […] The post House passes DHHS budget bill with abortion restrictions appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last

Updated, 10:30 a.m., 6/3/22 After two years of a temporary provision to allow remote voting in the U.S. House, the top 36 users of the proxy voting system are all Democrats, though Republicans have also taken advantage of it. Proxy voting was meant to keep crowds of House members smaller and thereby limit the spread […] The post Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy