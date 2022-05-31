ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Coffee Drinkers Less Likely to Die Early Than Coffee Dodgers, Study Reveals

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As well as helping us feel alive in the morning, it turns out that a daily cup of coffee might actually keep us alive for longer, too. A new study published in the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Birth and Death of the Universe May Hinge on Black Holes

The universe is expanding. No one with any expertise in astronomy or physics disagrees with that fact. Likewise, nobody really disagrees that, at some point many billions of years in the future, the universe is going to expand too far—and run out of energy for further expansion. At that point, something has to change. That’s where the disagreement begins.
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Novel Immune Therapy Shrinks Woman’s Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer, NEJM Reports

A Florida woman with advanced pancreatic cancer who persuaded scientists to treat her with an experimental immunity-boosting therapy has seen her tumors shrink dramatically. Kathy Wilkes received pioneering T-cell receptor, or TCR, therapy last June and appears to be beating the often-incurable disease. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the therapy is designed to harness the immune system to create “living drugs” that can target and destroy tumors. “It’s really exciting. It’s the first time this sort of treatment has worked in a very difficult-to-treat cancer type,” Josh Veatch of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, who wasn’t involved with the experiment, told the Associated Press. Wilkes, from Ormond Beach, tracked down researchers in Oregon to volunteer for the treatment. “I knew that regular chemotherapy would not save my life and I was going for the save,” she said,
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Best Steam Mops to Give Your Space an Extra Deep Clean

A steam mop is a great household item to have in your tool shed, garage, workshop, or basement. Steam mops help remove stubborn dirt and grime, and many are great for cleaning any type of surface. When shopping for a new steam mop, verify whether it's compatible with your floor type, be it hardwood, laminate, tile, or another type.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Coffee Dodgers
TheDailyBeast

Weight-Loss Surgery Linked to Lower Cancer Risk

Researchers have long known that obesity increases the risk of developing more than a dozen cancers. Now a major new study has found that losing a significant amount of weight through bariatric surgery can reverse some of that risk. The New York Times reports that the study authors followed obese people who had weight-loss surgery and those who tried to drop pounds through diet and exercise. Not surprisingly, those who had the operation lost and kept off far more weight—and only 3 percent of them developed cancer, compared to 4.9 percent of the non-surgical group.
FITNESS
TheDailyBeast

Conservatives Blow a Gasket Over Pizza Hut’s Inclusive Reading Program

If you saw Pizza Hut trending on Twitter over the weekend, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news: There’s no free pizza, nor is there a deal circulating all over the internet. Sadly, the personal pan pizza chain went viral for much more bleak circumstances. Conservatives are fuming over a Pizza Hut education program called “Book It!” that encourages children to learn how to read through kids novels. You might even have some nostalgia for the program, which incentivized reading with a free personal pizza. Now, the program is under fire for going “full woke,” as they’ve included a kid’s book called Big Wig featuring a child who dresses in drag to compete in a costume contest. There’s plenty of back-and-forth from folks online—some shouting down the book, others heralding it, and a handful of Twitter users who simply don’t see the point in crying over free personal pan pizzas. “We’ve had like 30+ mass shootings in the last 3 weeks and we got morons worried about Pizza Hut and rainbows,” one user shared. Really, the outrage should be over the fact that “Book It!” has yet to introduce a free pizza program for adults.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheDailyBeast

New Diabetes Drug Causes Dramatic Weight Loss, Study Shows

A drug approved to treat diabetes allowed patients without the disease to drop up to 21 percent of their body weight, according to a new study. USA Today reports the promising results suggest that tirzepatide could become a powerful tool in the fight against obesity. Only bariatric surgery had been shown to cause such dramatic weight loss before this new trial, although a drug called semaglutide has allowed patients to drop up to 15 percent of their body weight. Tirzepatide affects hormones that send signals of fullness to the brain.
WEIGHT LOSS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy