Coffee Drinkers Less Likely to Die Early Than Coffee Dodgers, Study Reveals

If you saw Pizza Hut trending on Twitter over the weekend, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news: There’s no free pizza, nor is there a deal circulating all over the internet. Sadly, the personal pan pizza chain went viral for much more bleak circumstances. Conservatives are fuming over a Pizza Hut education program called “Book It!” that encourages children to learn how to read through kids novels. You might even have some nostalgia for the program, which incentivized reading with a free personal pizza. Now, the program is under fire for going “full woke,” as they’ve included a kid’s book called Big Wig featuring a child who dresses in drag to compete in a costume contest. There’s plenty of back-and-forth from folks online—some shouting down the book, others heralding it, and a handful of Twitter users who simply don’t see the point in crying over free personal pan pizzas. “We’ve had like 30+ mass shootings in the last 3 weeks and we got morons worried about Pizza Hut and rainbows,” one user shared. Really, the outrage should be over the fact that “Book It!” has yet to introduce a free pizza program for adults.

