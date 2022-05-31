ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals dark fate for Eeyore

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's director has revealed some disturbing new information about Eeyore's fate. The horror film is inspired by AA Milne's children's book Winnie-The-Pooh, though it has none of its original charm. Instead, it sees a deranged Pooh and Piglet torture and attack innocent victims. In...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 19

gray wolf
4d ago

this movie is sick twisted and wrong I can't wait to see it I wonder if they'll have any merchandise I would love a t-shirt 😁

Reply(4)
22
Related
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals Disney+ Release Date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ sooner than expected. The streaming platform told fans that they can expect the Marvel movie to make its way onto the service on June 22. Now, Multiverse of Madness was still cruising at the box office, even after almost a month in theaters. But, now people will get to enjoy the spooky trip with Benedict Cumberbatch's prickly wizard from the comfort on their couches. All the surprises will be out in the open now. (There are still one or two big ones that Marvel has kept close to the vest. Check out their post down below!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elliot Page Reflects on Pre-Transition Pain: “I Could Not Picture Myself as a Woman Aging”

Elliot Page is opening up about his experience since coming out as transgender and nonbinary toward the tail end of 2020. In a guest column for Esquire published Wednesday, Page reflected on how he received love and support from many people after his announcement but also “hatred and cruelty and vitriol” from others.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Sparrow Academy Makes Punchy Introduction in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Trailer'Umbrella Academy,' 'Starstruck,' 'Rutherford Falls' Master Classes Added to Banff Fest Lineup (Exclusive)'Into My Name' ('Nel Mio Nome'): Film Review | Berlin 2022 Page described transphobia as “just so, so, so extreme” and brought...
SOCIETY
Distractify

What Happened to Meg Ryan? The Actress Admittedly Felt “Isolated” During Her Fame

From the late 1980s to the late 1990s, Meg Ryan was one of the entertainment industry’s “it girls.” The Fairfield, Conn. native stood out for her striking blue eyes and big smile, as well as her passion and talent for acting. After landing a role in the soap opera As the World Turns, Meg went on to star in some of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, including When Harry Met Sally, Joe Versus the Volcano, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Honey#Aa Milne#Metro
thebrag.com

Check out the alien ship from Jordan Peele’s Nope movie

The alien ship feature in the new Nope movie has been unveiled in a TV spot that aired during the NBA Finals. Nope was previously confirmed to be an alien inspired movie, but the TV spot showed the first look at the ship. The blockbuster will star Black Panther’s Daniel...
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Year's Most Acclaimed Movies Finally Comes to Streaming Next Week

One of 2022's best movies so far is about to head to streaming. On Wednesday, it was announced that Everything Everywhere All At Once will be available to stream via purchase on both Apple TV and Amazon Prime beginning on Tuesday, June 7. This will occur before the film is released on 4k UHD and Blu-ray next month. Apple TV users who purchase the film will also get to see an eight-minute-long, previously-unseen blooper reel.
MOVIES
PopCrush

Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Collie suit from a company called Zeppet,...
PETS
SheKnows

Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

Click here to read the full article. Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds. In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ewan McGregor Says ‘Hundreds’ of Crew Members Stormed ‘Obi-Wan’ Set to See Hayden Christensen as Vader

Click here to read the full article. Darth Vader fandom is a Force unto itself. The set of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” virtually stopped when Hayden Christensen donned the Darth Vader helmet again for the Disney+ series set 10 years after the events of prequel film “Revenge of the Sith.” “What was cool about working on this was so many of the crew members were, like, proper ‘Star Wars’ fans,” Christensen told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s sort of the fun of working on a ‘Star Wars’ project, everybody’s really excited to be there.” Co-star Ewan McGregor, who plays the Jedi Master, revealed that “hundreds of people...
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes casts its two stars

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to megahit franchise The Hunger Games, has cast its two stars. The prequel, which is taken from Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, is set many years before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and centers on young Coriolanus Snow, who would go on to become the tyrannical president of Panem.
thedigitalfix.com

Dashcam horror movie not being screened by Vue cinemas

June 1, 2022 Vue has refuted that Dashcam was cancelled for it being offensive, instead stating the film isn’t being shown for commercial reasons. Controversy has made the reputation off many a horror movie. One need only look at the video nasties for that. Dashcam, the new thriller movie from Rob Savage, appears to have had its screenings cancelled by a cinema chain, providing what will surely be the best advertising it could ask for.
MOVIES
Collider

Found Footage Horror 'Exhibit A' Nails What So Many Other Films About Abuse Miss

Over the last few years, audiences have become more impatient with the found-footage subgenre. A common criticism toward them is that they are lazy and clichéd, as they usually do not require a large budget, cast or crew. There have been some spectacular found-footage movies since the subgenre was birthed, but the one that seemingly slipped under everyone’s radar was Dom Rotheroe’s horror-drama Exhibit A, a movie which utilized the potentials of found-footage and showcased unimaginable horror. It is completely void of found-footage clichés as it explores the secretive lives of the King family: father Andy (Bradley Cole), mother Sheila (Angela Forrest), son Joe (Oliver Lee), and daughter Judith (Brittany Ashworth), who captures the movie on her camcorder. At first, they come across as a normal, loving family but what comes to light is the horrific mental and physical abuse they are all suffering at the hands of Andy.
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
deseret.com

‘Blood and Honey’: The violent horror movie featuring Winnie the Pooh

Nearly a century old, Winnie the Pooh is a household name. The beloved bear first appeared in A. A. Milne’s stories, which Disney adapted into feature films and shorts. While Disney’s licensed character wears a red shirt, Milne’s Winnie the Pooh character entered public domain on January 1.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy