Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals dark fate for Eeyore

Over the last few years, audiences have become more impatient with the found-footage subgenre. A common criticism toward them is that they are lazy and clichéd, as they usually do not require a large budget, cast or crew. There have been some spectacular found-footage movies since the subgenre was birthed, but the one that seemingly slipped under everyone’s radar was Dom Rotheroe’s horror-drama Exhibit A, a movie which utilized the potentials of found-footage and showcased unimaginable horror. It is completely void of found-footage clichés as it explores the secretive lives of the King family: father Andy (Bradley Cole), mother Sheila (Angela Forrest), son Joe (Oliver Lee), and daughter Judith (Brittany Ashworth), who captures the movie on her camcorder. At first, they come across as a normal, loving family but what comes to light is the horrific mental and physical abuse they are all suffering at the hands of Andy.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO