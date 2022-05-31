In Pictures: Early risers glimpse final rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Related
In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from...
The aircraft taking part in the six-minute Platinum Jubilee flypast
A six-minute flypast of more than 70 aircraft will feature Apache helicopters, Typhoons and The Red Arrows as part of the first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour. First...
In pictures: Stars pay tribute to Queen in Platinum Jubilee concert spectacular
A galaxy of stars including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli have marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a spectacular concert at Buckingham Palace in London. With senior royals including the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George joining thousands of other...
George, Charlotte and Louis perfect royal waves at Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showcased their royal waves as they celebrated their great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee. The three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were dressed in a colour scheme of navy, white and blue for the first event of the four-day extravaganza. Thousands of...
Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests
The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
Queen takes to Palace balcony for Platinum Jubilee Trooping celebrations
The Queen has made her first balcony appearance of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations – to take a salute of her soldiers returning from Trooping the Colour. As the Guardsmen and officers passed by the head of state, the monarch watched them parade as thousands lined The Mall after witnessing the pomp and pageantry of the ceremony attend by the royal family.
In Pictures: George and Charlotte in Cardiff while Anne goes to the races
Members of the royal family have been attending events across the UK while the Queen rested in Windsor on the third day of her Jubilee celebrations. While the Earl and Duchess of Wessex travelled to Northern Ireland, William and Kate took their eldest children to Cardiff for their first official visit to Wales.
Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand
The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday
Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England. Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday. The Met Office said there is a small...
Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen
The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury
Rafael Nadal admitted the shine had been taken off reaching another French Open final by the horrific injury suffered by opponent Alexander Zverev. Nadal and world number three Zverev had been battling for more than three hours when, at the end of the second set, the German slipped to the ground with his ankle twisting underneath him.
Queen in unseen footage patting and feeding beloved horses
The Queen’s love for horses is on display in new unseen footage where she affectionately pets and feeds the animals in Sandringham. The monarch described one of the horses as an “extraordinary girl” and is heard to say she wonders what goes through the creature’s head.
Jubilee celebrations begin as George, Charlotte and Louis join mum Kate in carriage procession
Platinum Jubilee crowds were treated to the sight of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children taking part in their first carriage procession as historic celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign began. Cheers went up from thousands of spectators on The Mall as they caught sight of Prince...
Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan
More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
More than 70 corgis gather at Balmoral for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
More than 70 corgis have gathered on the lawn at Balmoral Castle as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The dogs, the Queen’s favourite breed, enjoyed a walk in the royal estate with their owners before posing for photos in the grounds. The event in Aberdeenshire,...
Artist making a ‘big’ impression with 4.6 sq metre work in IMMORTAL exhibition
It’s fair to say Mitch Griffiths really lives for his art. “I slept under that painting,” he says, nodding towards the vast 4.6 sq metre work Like a Pack of Gods which took him three years to complete. The oil painting, a visually striking piece containing at least...
George and Charlotte make surprise appearance in Cardiff ahead of concert
Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise visit to Wales with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as the nation gears up for the Platinum Party at the Palace. Across the country, the royal family met well-wishers celebrating the Jubilee, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex...
George and Charlotte impress at Jubilee concert rehearsals in Cardiff
Prince George and Princess Charlotte impressed crowds at Cardiff Castle with their music and technical skills during rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee concert set to take place in the grounds. The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the capital city on Saturday, but stole...
Where and when can I watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?
10.30am – Members of the royal family leave Buckingham Palace in carriages for Horse Guards Parade, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also gather to watch the ceremony. The military spectacle will be followed by a balcony appearance by the Queen, it is hoped, plus key royals...
