ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU to ban almost 90% of Russian oil imports by 2023 - Ursula von der Leyen

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU plans...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine anger as Macron says 'Don't humiliate Russia'

Ukraine's foreign minister has hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron after he said it was vital that Russia was not humiliated over its invasion. Mr Macron said it was crucial President Vladimir Putin had a way out of what he called a "fundamental error". But Dmytro Kuleba said allies...
POLITICS
BBC

Passengers advised to fly with just one bag

Airline passengers should take just one carry-on bag on holiday with them and not check-in luggage to avoid delays, according to industry figures. The GMB union, which represents aviation workers, said if people don't check-in luggage it "limits the disruption". Hundreds of flights have been cancelled this week due to...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ursula Von Der Leyen
BBC

Asylum seekers stage hunger strike as UK prepares Rwanda deportation

Asylum seekers at an immigration detention centre in the UK say they went on hunger strike after being told they would be deported to Rwanda. Seventeen asylum seekers at Brook House detention centre near Gatwick Airport, Sussex, have told the BBC of an atmosphere of distress and despair among detainees.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ukraine war: Chernobyl scarred by Russian troops' damage and looting

Ukraine says the Russian army looted or damaged more than 1,000 computers at the Chernobyl nuclear power station and stole trucks and radiation dosimeters. Chernobyl's information director Vitaliy Medved said nuclear equipment was not damaged and "regarding radiation safety everything is OK". The losses caused by the Russian occupation -...
MILITARY
BBC

Delays to Ajax armoured vehicles risk national security, MPs warn

The government must either scrap or fix a troubled modern armoured vehicle programme - or risk compromising national security, a report has said. A review of the Ajax project by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded a "litany of failures" had led to the years-long delays. So far no operational...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#European Commission#Eu#Russian#Sberbank#Swift
BBC

War in Ukraine: We are holding on, say Mykolaiv residents

There is shelling every day in Mykolaiv. The Russians are on the outskirts to the east and south, pummelling surrounding villages and forcing thousands to flee. The wail of the air raid siren is a prelude to a thud to our right as our car makes its way through the suburbs of this major port.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Defiance in Mykolaiv and a wooden monastery ablaze

On day 101 of the war, Ukraine said Russia was doing everything it could to take control of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk. "The Russian army is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction," said Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor. The city has seen extremely fierce...
POLITICS
Salon

Why the war in Ukraine might make root canals more difficult

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Russia's assault on Ukraine is being felt worldwide, and the U.S. health care system is not immune. Both Russia and Ukraine are powerhouses in supplying certain commodities — in this case, ammonium nitrate and natural gas. These commodities, after being refined, can produce two gases crucial for the health care system: nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, and helium. They are used in millions of procedures each day. And crimped supplies could make every root canal that much more painful and every MRI scan that much pricier.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires missile amid signs of nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. South Korea’s...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy