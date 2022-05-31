ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Worrell resigns precinct committee role, says voters should pick next Carmel councilor

By Brittany Carloni, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
A Carmel Councilman resigned from his role as a precinct committee person after questioning initiating the caucus process for a Carmel council seat with primary and general elections for city council approaching next year.

Councilman Jeff Worrell was one of the four Carmel councilors who earlier this month voted against initiating the process to declare Councilman Bruce Kimball’s seat vacant. Kimball has not attended a city council meeting since December 2020, when he suffered from a stroke.

Declaring Kimball’s seat empty would have triggered a caucus for the Hamilton County Republican Party in which precinct committee persons would vote on the next person to fill the vacant seat.

Worrell said he has served as a precinct committee person for about 10 years, but resigned after his May 16 vote and a conversation with Hamilton County GOP Chair Mario Massillamany about his comments at Carmel’s meeting.

Worrell said he was trying to explain his reasoning with an election instead of the caucus process.

"It was during that conversation I could tell he was not accepting my explanation and said that I had disparaged the process and precinct committee persons," Worrell said. "I asked, 'Are you telling me I should resign?' And he said 'yes.'"

IndyStar’s attempts to reach Massillamany were unsuccessful.

"I’m not going to fight for a job that they don’t want me in," Worrell said.

At the May 16 meeting where the council voted 4-4 in a failed attempt to remove Kimball from his seat, Worrell said he had “serious concerns” about “overriding the will of the voters” seeing that primary and general city council elections are in 2023.

“Now, because campaigning will start this fall, I am unwilling to take away the right for everyone of the central district to choose their representative and instead give it to just a handful of precinct committee people to decide behind closed doors," he said at the meeting.

If a caucus was initiated, 12 precinct committee persons would have selected the next council member, according to Carmel’s City Code. It's not clear if all of those seats are filled.

Massillamany did not respond to IndyStar's request for a list of central district precinct committee persons.

Worrell did not represent any precincts in Carmel’s Central District and would not have participated in a caucus to fill that seat. Worrell represented a precinct in Carmel’s southeast council district, he said.

During his time as a precinct committee person, Worrell said he did not participate in any party caucuses.

"My ultimate goal is to have as many people from the central district as possible have the opportunity to speak to the voters and earn their vote. That was my only goal," Worrell said. "That's why I said this close to an election, I choose that process over the caucus process. There's nothing wrong with it. Since I had a choice, I determined that I wanted everyone to choose."

The last time Republicans could vote on precinct committee persons was in 2020.

If no one runs for a precinct committee position, the county party chair can appoint someone. Appointees do not have to live in the precinct or district they are representing.

Contact IndyStar's Carmel and Westfield reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter @CarloniBrittany.

IN THIS ARTICLE
