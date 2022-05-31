Man killed, bystander critical in West Philadelphia triple shooting: Police

At least 40 people were shot and 14 killed in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the official start of summer.

The most recent shooting happened in West Philadelphia.

Three people were shot, one of whom is believed to be a bystander.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on North 41st and Parrish streets.

Police officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police also learned a 29-year-old woman was shot. She had been a passenger in a passing pickup truck on Lancaster Avenue, which intersects with Parrish, when she was hit by a stray bullet.

She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say a third victim ran away from the shooting scene and was found a few blocks away by officers and medics. He was shot twice in the leg and is stable.

At least 34 spent shell casings were found at the crime scene.

"Two of the individuals were likely targeted here on location, and one female who just happened to be driving as a passenger in a pickup truck nearby, a distance of a couple blocks, was struck by a stray bullet from this shooting scene," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

This comes of course after a violent Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Monday night, "This violence must stop. Families and friends are losing loved ones, and our youth are having their lives and potential cut short. We must all work together to end this heartbreaking, maddening epidemic and make a safer city for everyone."